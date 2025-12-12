ZINUS AS, SEAM AS to Deliver Cable Management System (CMS) to OMYA Hustadmarmor

ZINUS AS, has signed a new contract with the Norwegian system integrator, SEAM AS, for the delivery of a complete Cable Management System (CMS) to the OMYA Hustadmarmor project.

The project represents a milestone for both ZINUS and SEAM, as the ZINUS charging towers, combined with the e-SEAMatic BLUE hybrid solution and 23.5 MW battery system from SEAM, will serve the world’s first fully electric bulk carrier. The vessel will operate for OMYA Hustadmarmor, part of the global OMYA Group – a producer of industrial minerals and specialty chemicals with operations in more than 50 countries.

Through this project, ZINUS continues to play a vital role in driving the green transition in maritime transport, showcasing how companies from Norway’s west coast can collaborate to deliver technology with global impact.