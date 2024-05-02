Matthew Peck Joins Teledyne Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Interconnect Solutions, a part of Teledyne Marine, announced Matthew Peck has joined the organization as its new Outside Sales Manager. Based primarily in Houston, Peck will be leading the Interconnect sales team in serving customers in a wide range of industrial and marine markets.

Peck spent the initial years of his career at JDR Cable Systems, working in the subsea oil and gas and offshore wind industries. He has been in s engineering and project management, covering global projects for subsea umbilicals and power cables. Then moving to private equity, led his company to aggressive growth in onshore cable and specialty vehicles domains. Peck studied material science and engineering at the University of Manchester in the U.K.