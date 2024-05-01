 
New Wave Media

May 1, 2024

Oceaneering Signs On for Terradepth's Ocean Data Service

(Image: Terradepth)

(Image: Terradepth)

Ocean data management solutions provider Terradepth announced it has signed on subsea engineering and applied technology company Oceaneering International as a customer for its new Absolute Ocean (AO) service.

AO gives organizations the ability to manage, analyze, visualize, and disseminate ocean data in near real-time. Through its easy-to-use, immersive geospatial data management platform, the cloud-native solution equips users with the tools they need to navigate complex ocean data efficiently and effectively, Terradepth said.

By integrating AO's cutting-edge technology, Oceaneering aims to enhance its capabilities in ocean data management and visualization, providing customers with more meaningful and valuable information to better inform their decisions.

"We're honored to welcome Oceaneering into our ecosystem at Terradepth. Their decision to choose AO for ocean data management and visualization underscores the industry's recognition of our cutting-edge solutions. Together, we're poised to drive unprecedented advancements in subsea data management and visualization," said Joe Wolfel, CEO of Terradepth.

