January 19, 2025

IHO Member States Adopt S-100 Operational Standards

The S-100 framework will enable users to combine in a single system information for navigation along with dynamic information on depth, water level, currents, and weather etc. © NOAA

International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) member states have adopted the first set of operational standards within the S-100 framework.

The S-100 framework enables the integration of diverse datasets within a single Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS). 

Mariners will now be able to combine various data layers such as Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs), detailed depth information and dynamic information on water level and currents to enhance situational awareness and decision-making.

The adoption of the operational standards paves the way for coastal states to offer official products and services based on these standards which are expected to have profound implications for ocean data collection and sea surveys, as these new products will require enhanced data in order to realize their full potential.

Magnus Wallhagen chair of the Hydrographic Services and Standards Committee noted that implementing S-100 will bring four significant benefits: increased safety, enhanced efficiency, optimized loading capacity and reduced environmental impact. These align with the IMO greenhouse gas Strategy. S-100 implementation also represents a critical step towards achieving autonomous navigation and improved cyber security.

Following the adoption of Edition 5.2.0 of S-100 in June 2024, operational editions of key S-100-based Product Specifications have been approved in December 2024. These include:

S-101: Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs)
S-102: Bathymetric Surface
S-104: Water Level Information
S-111: Surface Currents
S-129: Under Keel Clearance Management

The adoption represents the culmination of over 20 years of collaborative efforts by the IHO secretariat, member states, and the Hydrographic Services and Standards Committee (HSSC), along with its working groups and project teams. These standards are now accessible via the IHO S-100 Geospatial Information (GI) Registry and the IHO website.

The development of the remaining Phase 1 Product Specifications continues. Navigational Warnings (S-124) and the Catalogue of Nautical Products (S-128) have been submitted for HSSC endorsement, with approval anticipated in early 2025.

Phase 2 will focus on Product Specifications for route planning, with four key standards:

S-122: Marine Protected Areas
S-123: Marine Radio Services
S-127: Marine Traffic Management
S-131: Marine Harbour Infrastructure

The IMO’s adoption of the revised Resolution MSC.530(106) on Performance Standards for ECDIS at its 108th Session in May 2024 underscored the global commitment to S-100 implementation. From January 1, 2026, S-100 ECDIS will be legal for use, with a transition period until January 1, 2029, after which all new systems must comply with the updated IMO ECDIS Performance Standards.


