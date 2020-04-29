 
New Wave Media

April 29, 2020

Microplastic Impairs Hermit Crabs' Shell Selection Ability

Image Credit: Queen’s University Belfast

Image Credit: Queen’s University Belfast

New research from Queen’s University Belfast and Liverpool John Moores University reveals how the microplastic pollution crisis is threatening biodiversity, specifically the ability of hermit crabs to select a shell needed for their survival.

Currently up to 10 percent of global plastic production ends up in the sea although the understanding of how this affects marine life is limited. The research, published today in Biology Letters, focused on the impact of plastics on hermit crabs, which play an important role in balancing the marine ecosystem.

Hermit crabs do not develop their own shells but instead, take shells from snails to protect their soft abdomens. As a hermit crab grows over the years, it will need to find a succession of larger and larger shells to replace the ones that have become too small. These shells are vital in protecting and enabling hermit crabs to grow, reproduce, and survive.

The researchers found that when hermit crabs were exposed to microplastics, they were less likely to later touch or enter high-quality shells. Dr Gareth Arnott, lead researcher from the School of Biological Sciences at Queen’s University, explains: “Our research shows that exposure to microplastics can have important effects on animal behavior. More specifically, in this case, it had a detrimental effect on shell selection behavior in hermit crabs. As this behavior is vital for hermit crab survival and reproduction, there could be important long-term consequences.”

To investigate the impact of microplastic exposure, the research team divided hermit crabs between experimental tanks, half containing microplastics while the other half had no plastic. After five days, the hermit crabs were moved into low-quality shells with the option for alternative high-quality shells offering more protection.

Dr Arnott added: “Our research shows for the first time how microplastics are disrupting and causing behavioral changes among the hermit crab population. These crabs are an important part of the ecosystem, responsible for ‘cleaning up’ the sea through eating up decomposed sea-life and bacteria. 

"By providing a hard, mobile surface, hermit crabs are also walking wildlife gardens. They host over 100 invertebrate species – far more than live snails or non-living substrates. Additionally, commercially valuable species prey on hermit crabs, such as cod, ling, and wolf-fish. With these findings of effects on animal behavior, the microplastic pollution crisis is, therefore, threatening biodiversity more than is currently recognized so it is vital that we act now to tackle this issue before it becomes too late."

Liverpool John Moores Universityplastics
Email

Related News

Global map of low oxygen or hypoxic zone which have become more prevalent and dangerous to marine life. Figure courtesy of Breitburg, D., Levin, L.A., Oschlies, A., Grégoire, M., Chavez, F.P., Conley, D.J., Garçon, V., Gilbert, D., Gutiérrez, D., Isensee, K. and Jacinto, G.S., 2018. Declining oxygen in the global ocean and coastal waters. Science, 359(6371), p.eaam7240.

Dissolved Oxygen and pH Policy Leave Fisheries at Risk

In a Policy Forum, “Dissolved oxygen and pH criteria leave fisheries at risk” published in the April 24 issue of the journal Science…

AutoNaut now has 10 of its wave propelled vehicles.Image: AutoNaut

Drill Rig Noise: Entering the Exclusion Zone, Quietly

Unmanned surface vessels continue to make in-roads into new applications and industries. An ability to gather data in otherwise…

(Image: BMT)

BMT Unveils Hull-form for Autonomous Operations

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

(Photo: Australian Antarctic Program)

Sea Trials for Australia's New Icebreaker Delayed Due to COVID-19

Australia's newly built Antarctic icebreaking research and supply vessel (RSV) is nearly ready to be delivered, but its sea…

Hywind Tampen Illustration - Image Credit: Equinor

Equinor's $466M Floating Wind Farm Plan Approved

Norway approved on Wednesday Equinor's 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($466 million) plan to build floating offshore wind turbines…

Kraken's SeaVision 3D Underwater Laser Scanner integrated onto the Greensea Hull Crawler, with foam to maintain neutral buoyancy (Photo: Kraken)

Kraken, Greensea Partner to Advance Marine Robotics

Kraken Robotics and Greensea Systems have agreed to expand upon collaborative efforts already undertaken between the two…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydroid, Inc.

A US subsidiary of Kongsberg Maritime, Hydroid is the world's most trusted manufacturer of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs). Its REMUS vehicles provide marine professionals worldwide with intelligent marine robots they can rely on. These innovative AUVs are utilized internationally in marine research…
Sponsored

It PAYS to think differently with Electronic Navigational Charts

It PAYS to think differently with Electronic Navigational Charts

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news