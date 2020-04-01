 
New Wave Media

April 1, 2020

Minesto Gets OK for Tidal Kite Installation in Faroe Islands

Image Credit: Minesto

Image Credit: Minesto

Marine energy developer Minesto has said it been granted all necessary permits and consents for the installation of two grid-connected tidal kite systems in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands.

The granted permits and consents cover two DG100 tidal kite systems which will be installed in Vestmannasund in a collaboration between Minesto and the Faroese electric utility company SEV. 

Minesto has been granted public funding totaling approx. €3.5 million through the EU's EIC Accelerator and the Swedish Energy Agency for the implementation of the Vestmannasund project and the development of the DG100 marine energy converter.

"We have had great support by SEV and the Faroese authorities to reach this crucial achievement. SEV has made terrific work to secure all necessary permits for our first installations in the Faroe Islands through a very efficient process", said Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

Earlier this month, Minesto announced that it is carrying out onshore commissioning testing of the DG100 tidal kite system and at the cable landing site in Vestmannasund, onshore infrastructure works are currently underway by SEV to enable the grid connection of Minesto's kites. In addition, Minesto also announced the establishment of a Faroese subsidiary which will facilitate and further develop ongoing and future installations of the company's marine energy converters in the Faroe Islands.

"We are pleased with the progress made in the joint project, which will pave the way for a significant addition of predictable renewable electricity generation in the Faroe Islands", said Martin Edlund.

energy developerEuropean UnionFaroe Islands
Email

Related News

Image Credit - Sea-Kit

Fugro, Sea-Kit in Uncrewed Surface Vessel Team-Up

Dutch offshore survey company Fugro has teamed up with SEA-KIT, winner of the Shell Ocean Discovery XPRIZE, to develop a…

Credit: Stinger Technologies

Neptune Energy Taps Stinger for Subsea Drone R&D

Subsea marine robotics company Stinger Technology has won a subsea drone research and development contract with oil firm Neptune Energy.Under the cont

© juanjo/AdobeStock

Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) 2020 Postponed

Offshore Technology Conference 2020, one of the world's largest conferences and exhibitions dedicated to the offshore energy industry…

RENDERING OF NEW VIKING SHIP: This rendering shows what the new Viking expedition ships will look like, including the hangar for launching small vessels. Credit: Viking

NOAA-Viking Public Private Partnership, a Win-win for Research

There was important cruise news in January: Viking – a premier European ocean and river cruise company - will offer two new…

Ocean Power Technologies’ PB3 PowerBuoy wave energy pictured with single point mooring integrating power and data transmission connected to a subsea battery solution and AUV charging station. Developed with Modus Seabed Intervention utilizing a Saab Seaeye Sabertooth AUV, the concept has been submitted for U.S. government development and demonstration project funding consideration. (Image: OPT)

New Subsea Resident Vehicle Solution Taking Shape

Ocean energy solutions innovator Ocean Power Technologies (OPT) said it it is working with joint development partners Modus…

Photo: Ocean Aero

Ocean Aero to Supply Vehicles for Homeland Security

Ocean Aero, Inc. announced it signed a multimillion-dollar agreement to deliver a variety of the company’s autonomous underwater…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

UBIFRANCE

UBIFRANCE, the French agency for international business development, comes under the aegis of France’s Ministry for Economy and Finance and that of the Ministry for Foreign Trade. UBIFRANCE lies at the heart of France’s public-sector export-support framework.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news