FET Gets UK Ministry of Defence ROV Supply Contract

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract from the UK Ministry of Defence’s Salvage and Marine Operations (SALMO) unit to supply a remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

The ROV earmarked for SALMO will complement and increase the UK’s existing marine defense salvage and emergency response capabilities. It will be used for a variety of in-water tasks including wreck surveys and salvage response, and can be deployed from various vessels.

The FET ROV system, acquired following a voluntary transparency notice issued this July, is being manufactured at the company’s UK facility. It will be delivered in 2025 with sea trials carried out in the UK.

The contract also includes a two-year support solution, spares package, vessel integration and sea trials support, a training package and the potential for upgrades and additions.

“We are extremely pleased that FET has been selected again by SALMO for an additional ROV system. This is one of the most versatile systems on the market and has the capabilities required for the tasks that it will undertake for the SALMO team. We look forward to delivering the solution on time next year,” said Kevin Taylor, FET’s Vice President Operations – Subsea.

“A momentous amount of work has gone into preparing what has been a complex contract in a very short time. The project team have pulled together and demonstrated a holistic and agile route to procurement. It was a great feeling to sign the contract and move us into the next stage,” added Andy Liddell, Head of SALMO.