 
New Wave Media

April 21, 2020

Missing Diver Rescued Near Miami

Courtesy Photo U.S. Coast Guard District 7

Courtesy Photo U.S. Coast Guard District 7

The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued a missing diver near Government Cut, Miami, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Miami Command Center watchstanders received a call stating a diver was stranded in the water, and launched a Station Miami Beach small boat crew and an Air Station Miami helicopter to search.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew found the diver half a mile offshore and vectored in a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew, who embarked the 50-year-old diver, Raul Amores, and took him back to his 19-foot center console in good condition. The diver reportedly stated the current was too strong and pulled him away from his vessel.

"We are thankful we were able to successfully rescue Mr. Amores," said Captain JoAnn Burdian, commander of Sector Miami. "That being said, at the time of this incident there were 25-mph wind gusts and a small craft advisory in effect. This case serves as a reminder everyone the importance of practicing safe boating and diving practices.  Monitor weather conditions before putting yourself in a potentially dangerous situation."

Miami-Dade Marine unit, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and Miami-Dade Air Rescue assisted in the search.

Sector MiamiU.S. Coast Guard
Email

Related News

On April 9, 2020, "S43" as the third of four HDW Class 209/1400mod submarines was officially handed over by thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to the Navy of the Arab Republic of Egypt. (Photo: © thyssenkrupp AG, https://www.thyssenkrupp-marinesystems.com)

Thyssenkrupp in Talks About Possible Warship Unit Merger

German conglomerate Thyssenkrupp is in talks about possibly merging its subsidiary ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) with…

(Photo: Australian Antarctic Program)

Sea Trials for Australia's New Icebreaker Delayed Due to COVID-19

Australia's newly built Antarctic icebreaking research and supply vessel (RSV) is nearly ready to be delivered, but its sea…

SUNFISH in a Cave, and the Data used for SLAM (Credit Stone Aerospace)

Untethered Vehicle Tech Continues to Advance Autonomy

Social distancing is a new fact of life for most, but not long-ago technical conferences brought experts together. In early February…

Photos: Island Offshore/Droneinfo

OSV Powers Up for Deepwater Efficiency the Island Offshore Way

While facing the same challenging market conditions as offshore vessel owners and service companies worldwide, Norway’s Island…

Image: Greensea

Greensea’s New Ship Hull Crawler Tech Launches with VideoRay Defender ROV

Greensea introduces a new hull crawler that easily attaches a Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) to a ship hull without magnetics…

Photo: Nido Robotics

Nido Robotics Debuts Two Underwater Drones

Nido Robotics has launched Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano underwater drones. Sibiu Pro and Sibiu Nano underwater drones offer a new degree of precision…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

CODie maritime software

We are a German based international company, founded 1990 in the city of Potsdam, near Berlin. We server our customer globally with best maritime software. Our products are scale-able and are therefore suiting for all type of businesses like: shipping companies…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news