Missing Diver Rescued Near Miami

The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued a missing diver near Government Cut, Miami, Monday.

Coast Guard Sector Miami Command Center watchstanders received a call stating a diver was stranded in the water, and launched a Station Miami Beach small boat crew and an Air Station Miami helicopter to search.

A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew found the diver half a mile offshore and vectored in a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft—Law Enforcement boat crew, who embarked the 50-year-old diver, Raul Amores, and took him back to his 19-foot center console in good condition. The diver reportedly stated the current was too strong and pulled him away from his vessel.

"We are thankful we were able to successfully rescue Mr. Amores," said Captain JoAnn Burdian, commander of Sector Miami. "That being said, at the time of this incident there were 25-mph wind gusts and a small craft advisory in effect. This case serves as a reminder everyone the importance of practicing safe boating and diving practices. Monitor weather conditions before putting yourself in a potentially dangerous situation."

Miami-Dade Marine unit, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, and Miami-Dade Air Rescue assisted in the search.