November 13, 2019

Mitcham Announces MA-X Sonar Product Deliveries

Mitcham Industries said its Klein Marine Systems unit has completed initial deliveries of new products based on its MA-X "gap filler" sonar technology.  Introduced earlier this year, MA-X technology is a cost-effective solution to filling the nadir gap that is characteristic of traditional side scan sonar.  By seamlessly covering the nadir region, MA-X based products eliminate the need for overlapping survey lines, resulting in an estimated 40% increase in efficiency.

"The reaction by the industry to MA-X we believe has been nothing short of incredible,” said Guy Malden, Co-CEO of Mitcham. “Both commercial and military customers have indicated their enthusiasm for this new technology as we have conducted a number of successful field demonstrations.  We expect to deliver further orders in the coming weeks.  MA-X technology can be embodied in several products, including towed-bodies for both manned and unmanned vessels, and autonomous underwater vehicle configurations.  We expect the deployment of this technology to continue to gain momentum."

