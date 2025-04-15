 
New Wave Media

April 15, 2025

Reefblocks: Conservation Results After Two Years Since Installation

Fish sheltering in Reefblock. Credit: Reefy

Fish sheltering in Reefblock. Credit: Reefy

In 2023, 17 Reefblocks were installed in the Port of Rotterdam’s busiest shipping channel near Rozenburg, creating the modular Rotterdam Reef. These concrete blocks form the backbone of a living reef. Each block, measuring 3 meters in length and weighing 6 tons, is designed to withstand heavy wave impacts while fostering a vibrant underwater landscape. Featuring tunnels, shaded passages, and rough textures, the structure creates a dynamic ecosystem where fish, crabs, and shrimp can thrive, offering protection for both coastlines and marine life.

Reef in action with Maeslantkering in the backdrop. Credit: Reefy

Reefblocks are supporting the biodiversity of the shipping channel: more species means cleaner water and a stronger ecosystem.

  • A Haven for Marine Life: Monitoring shows the reef offers shelter to a variety of marine species, including fish, crabs, and shrimp.
  • Boost in Biodiversity: The rough surfaces of the Reefblocks encourage the growth of shellfish and algae, leading to three times higher biodiversity compared to standard concrete.
  • eDNA Research Insights: Studies confirm the Port of Rotterdam’s main channel serves as a crossroads for freshwater, saltwater, and migratory fish species. The Reefblocks support fish migration and naturally enhance water quality through filtration.
  • Improved Water Quality and Ecosystem Health: The open structure of the Reefblocks promotes continuous water circulation, creating a healthy habitat for aquatic organisms.

Reefblocks have proven their strength in extreme weather and are ready for broader deployment.

  • Storm Resilience: All 17 Reefblocks remained stable during severe storms, including Storm Poly (July 2023).
  • Wave Attenuation: The reef structure reduces wave action and promotes sediment build-up behind it, contributing to coastal protection and erosion prevention.
  • Stronger Shorelines: The Reefblocks enhance the resilience of coastlines against storms and flooding.
  • Ready for Global Application: The innovation is prepared for larger-scale rollouts worldwide.

The project's success is credited to strong collaboration among partners. Boskalis led the installation of the Reefblocks, drawing on their expertise in hydraulic engineering and coastal defense. Rijkswaterstaat championed the initiative for nature-inclusive infrastructure in the Port of Rotterdam. The Municipality of Rotterdam supported innovation and ecological monitoring, gathering valuable environmental data. Reefy developed the modular technology, seamlessly merging coastal protection with ecosystem restoration.

Thanks to additional collaboration with PortXL, Diergaarde Blijdorp, TU Delft, and Deltares, this project has laid a strong foundation for the future of nature-inclusive water management.

Related News

Source: Leidos

Leidos Unveils Sea Dart UUV

Leidos has released Sea Dart, a high-performance, low-cost, flexible and adaptable uncrewed undersea vessel (UUV) designed to support the U.S.

Basins or sub-basins (color-shaded areas) and model domains (contours and numbers). Fish silhouettes correspond to broad fish groups. Map lines delineate study areas and do not necessarily depict accepted national boundaries. Credit: PML

PML: How Climate Change Will Alter European Fish Distribution

A new study, led by Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML) in collaboration with marine scientists from across Europe, reveals…

Sercel has launched the WiNG DFU-3C, a three-component version of its field-proven WiNG land seismic nodal solution. Credit: Sercel

Sercel Launches DFU-3C Node, Extending WiNG Range

Sercel has launched the WiNG DFU-3C, a three-component version of its field-proven WiNG land seismic nodal solution. The…

Fugro and Spoor have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to develop a new bird-monitoring solution for offshore renewable energy projects. Credit: Fugro and Spoor

Fugro and Spoor Create AI Bird-Monitoring Solution for Offshore Wind Farms

Fugro and Spoor, a software company that helps renewable energy projects reduce their environmental impact, have signed a…

Boxfish Robotics announced the launch of their first generation of fully autonomous tetherless hovering Boxfish AUV. Credit: Boxfish Robotics

Boxfish Robotics: Autonomous Hovering AUV for Marine Research

Boxfish Robotics announced the launch of their first generation of fully autonomous tetherless hovering Boxfish AUV (Hovering…

© Velizar Gordeev / Adobe Stock

White House Could Bypass UN on Deep-Sea Mining

The White House is weighing an executive order that would fast-track permitting for deep-sea mining in international waters…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Quantum Advantage
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news