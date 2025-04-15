Reefblocks: Conservation Results After Two Years Since Installation

In 2023, 17 Reefblocks were installed in the Port of Rotterdam’s busiest shipping channel near Rozenburg, creating the modular Rotterdam Reef. These concrete blocks form the backbone of a living reef. Each block, measuring 3 meters in length and weighing 6 tons, is designed to withstand heavy wave impacts while fostering a vibrant underwater landscape. Featuring tunnels, shaded passages, and rough textures, the structure creates a dynamic ecosystem where fish, crabs, and shrimp can thrive, offering protection for both coastlines and marine life.

Reef in action with Maeslantkering in the backdrop. Credit: Reefy

Reefblocks are supporting the biodiversity of the shipping channel: more species means cleaner water and a stronger ecosystem.

A Haven for Marine Life: Monitoring shows the reef offers shelter to a variety of marine species, including fish, crabs, and shrimp.

Boost in Biodiversity: The rough surfaces of the Reefblocks encourage the growth of shellfish and algae, leading to three times higher biodiversity compared to standard concrete.

eDNA Research Insights: Studies confirm the Port of Rotterdam’s main channel serves as a crossroads for freshwater, saltwater, and migratory fish species. The Reefblocks support fish migration and naturally enhance water quality through filtration.

Improved Water Quality and Ecosystem Health: The open structure of the Reefblocks promotes continuous water circulation, creating a healthy habitat for aquatic organisms.

Reefblocks have proven their strength in extreme weather and are ready for broader deployment.

Storm Resilience: All 17 Reefblocks remained stable during severe storms, including Storm Poly (July 2023).

Wave Attenuation: The reef structure reduces wave action and promotes sediment build-up behind it, contributing to coastal protection and erosion prevention.

Stronger Shorelines: The Reefblocks enhance the resilience of coastlines against storms and flooding.

Ready for Global Application: The innovation is prepared for larger-scale rollouts worldwide.

The project's success is credited to strong collaboration among partners. Boskalis led the installation of the Reefblocks, drawing on their expertise in hydraulic engineering and coastal defense. Rijkswaterstaat championed the initiative for nature-inclusive infrastructure in the Port of Rotterdam. The Municipality of Rotterdam supported innovation and ecological monitoring, gathering valuable environmental data. Reefy developed the modular technology, seamlessly merging coastal protection with ecosystem restoration.

Thanks to additional collaboration with PortXL, Diergaarde Blijdorp, TU Delft, and Deltares, this project has laid a strong foundation for the future of nature-inclusive water management.