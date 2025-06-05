Teledyne Valeport Water Announces Shallow Water Hyperion32

UK-based environmental monitoring instrument manufacturer, Teledyne Valeport Water, has announced the release of the Hyperion32, the latest addition to its Hyperion range of high-performance optical instruments.

Designed specifically for inland water and shallow marine environments, the Hyperion32 is depth-rated to 50 meters, offering a cost-effective alternative for users who don’t require deep-sea capability. Its 32 mm diameter housing also offers a lighter, more compact form factor, making it ideal for a broad range of water quality monitoring applications where space, ease of deployment are key considerations.

The Hyperion range, named after the Titan god of light, is an industry leading suite of optical sensors, packaged in Teledyne Valeport’s signature Titanium housings, offering precise measurement of a number of parameters. With the Hyperion32, Teledyne Valeport Water delivers the same trusted optical performance found in the original Hyperion, now optimized for shallow marine, inland and industrial water operations.

The Hyperion32 is a versatile sensor ideal for a wide range of users, including: environmental monitoring, academic research, agriculture, municipal water management, industrial compliance, conservation, aquaculture, and civil engineering—anywhere precise shallow water data collection is essential.

Key Features and Benefits of Hyperion32: