 
New Wave Media

November 18, 2020

Mocean's Wave Energy Device to Power Subsea Oil & Gas Ops

Illustration - Credit: Mocean Energy

Illustration - Credit: Mocean Energy

Edinburgh-based wave energy technology firm Mocean Energy has raised £850,000 (USD 1,1 million) to speed up the commercialization of its wave energy converter and deploy it to power subsea oil and gas equipment.

The Scottish start-up has raised £612,000 equity seed funding plus £250,000 from Innovate UK to advance the design of its Blue Star wave device and drive its adoption in subsea oil and gas.

The funding includes investment by Old College Capital, the University of Edinburgh’s in-house venture investment fund, and the Scottish Investment Bank, the investment arm of Scottish Enterprise. The equity funding unlocks a further £250,000 from Innovate UK, the UK’s innovation agency.

"Our goal is to produce a commercially-available wave machine which can deliver low carbon power for tiebacks and future fleets of autonomous AUVs [autonomous underwater vehicles],” explains Mocean Energy Managing Director Cameron McNatt.

"Blue Star has been created from first principles to operate autonomously in remote locations and deliver green energy for a range of applications – including scientific ocean monitoring, aquaculture, oil and gas, and delivering energy to remote communities.

"We are currently working with firms in the Scottish supply chain to build and deliver our first prototype, which will commence testing at the European Marine Energy Centre in Orkney next year," McNatt said.

“The Innovate UK grant will enable us to advance our engineering design, including a new power take-off, moorings, and umbilical, and will deliver additional grant support to our project partners Newcastle University’s Electrical Power Research Group and Rosyth-based electronics-specialists Supply Design. 

Earlier this year Mocean Energy announced a pilot project with the Oil and Gas Technology Centre (OGTC), oil major Chrysaor and subsea specialists EC-OG and Modus to study the potential to use their Blue Star prototype to power a subsea battery and a remote underwater vehicle.

Last year, Mocean Energy secured £3.3 million from Wave Energy Scotland to build and test a half-scale version of their technology at sea. The device is currently being completed at AJS Fabrication at Cowdenbeath in Fife.

Related: OPT PowerBuoy Tested at DeepStar's 'Zero Carbon Power for Electric Subsea Operations' Project

Related News

The 54 x 16.5-foot Research Vesssel Elakha which was built in 2001 at Rozema Boat Works, recently repowered with Cummins engines. Photo: Alan Haig/Brown/Cummins

Elakha: The Repowering of OSU's Valued Research Vessel

Ocean science is in high demand by scientists studying ocean acidification, wave energy, seabed composition, changing water temperatures…

Rear Admiral John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

INTERVIEW: RDML John Okon, Commander, Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command

Recently  the United States Navy  and NOAA signed an agreement to jointly expand the development and operations of unmanned…

David Ince, Event Director, Reed Exhibitions

EDITORIAL: See You Online @ Oi Connect!

Oceanology International, the world's largest exhibition and conference for the subsea sector, was originally scheduled for March 2020…

U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Campbell underway during their Arctic deployment off Greenland's western coast. U.S. Coast Guard photos by SN Kate Kilroy

Beyond the Tip of the Iceberg Tech: RDT&E's Annual Arctic Technology Evaluation

The Coast Guard Research and Development Center (RDC) teamed up with Coast Guard Cutter Campbell’s crew this summer to evaluate…

© swillklitch/AdobeStock

MIT Studies Underwater Navigation Powered by Sound

New approach could spark an era of battery-free ocean exploration, with applications ranging from marine conservation to…

Credit: Trelleborg

Trelleborg to Provide Cable Protection for RWE's Kaskasi Offshore Wind Farm

Seaway 7, a Subsea 7 subsidiary focused on renewables, has awarded Trelleborg a contract to provide cable protection for…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

ECA ROBOTICS

ECA ROBOTICS develops smart robotics systems providing new operational capabilities to our customers. - Maritime Safety and Security.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news