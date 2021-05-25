MODUS to Deploy HAUV on Survey Contract off Norway

Modus Subsea Services Ltd won a contract to perform survey services in connection with a new cable corridor requirement in Ofotfjorden, northern Norway, a campaign using the Modus Hybrid AUV (HAUV).

Modus will perform a desk top study, to identify further site information and support the preparation of the project. In Q2 2021, Modus will mobilize the HAUV-2 to collect geophysical seabed survey data, perform target inspection and an environmental survey across a 6km x 1km area. The HAUV will be operated as a high-speed ROV in tethered mode to provide real time data feedback and decision making. The scope will be performed from the M/V Elektron vessel in a water depth range of less than 10m and up to 500m.

For the job the HAUV will house Multibeam Echosounder, Sidescan Sonar and Sub-Bottom Profiler. The speed in which the HAUV can collect data in high current and shallow water environments without compromising data quality, is expected to yield significant project efficiencies for Statnett.