MTR100: EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics GmbH is a German-based high-tech enterprise. The company was founded in 2000 by a group of international scientists and R&D experts aimed to develop innovative key technologies for the maritime and offshore industries through interdisciplinary cooperation between engineering and life sciences.

EvoLogics GmbH designs and manufactures underwater information systems and novel robotic solutions based on bionic concepts, combining cutting-edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for monitoring, exploration and production.

EvoLogics are experts in cutting-edge underwater communication and positioning systems, as well as novel robotic solutions. The company’s advanced spread-spectrum technology allows it to deliver optimal results for various subsea applications. EvoLogics products include several series of underwater acoustic modems, underwater acoustic positioning systems (USBL, LBL), the Sonobot surface vehicle for surveying and monitoring, as well as the Quadroin, penguin-shaped AUV, with other uncrewed vehicles currently in development and prototyping stages.



EvoLogics offers solutions for multiple underwater communication, positioning, navigation and monitoring applications. EvoLogics' developments are based on the patented S2C (Sweep Spread Carrier) technology - the acoustic telemetry that provides an independent bidirectional data link along with positioning,

broadcasting and networking capabilities. S2C devices can simultaneously facilitate telemetry and navigation of unmanned underwater vehicles. They enable retrieving information from various sensors and allow controlling complex processes by seamlessly combining communication with highly accurate positioning. Moreover, EvoLogics caters to the needs of scientists, developers and commercial customers with a series of underwater acoustic devices and software tools that offer an open development and testing framework, providing endless opportunities for new implementations.

S2C systems have been carefully designed for operations in harsh underwater environments and enhanced with special algorithms for signal processing and data management. The company’s extensive experience with sensor integration allows it to provide customers with turn-key solutions ranging from initial deployment up to equipment recovery.

EvoLogics' novel robotic solutions include the SONOBOT 5 uncrewed surface vehicle. The USV is a fast, compact and robust platform for planning and executing bathymetric and side-scan sonar surveys that can deliver accurate geo-referenced bathymetry and high-quality imagery with minimum transport, launch and recovery efforts.

The company recently introduced innovative uncrewed underwater vehicles with cutting-edge bionic designs, inspired by real-nature counterparts. Envisioned as sensor carriers for automated monitoring missions, these include the Quadroin and Poggy robots for various types of surveys, currently in the trials for self-coordinating swarm operations.

In 2021, EvoLogics added object recognition functionality for the surface and underwater vehicles: objects of interest are detected in side-scan sonar or video feeds, and highlighted in the operator’s software live during the mission.

EvoLogics was featured in the 17th Annual "MTR100" edition of Marine Technology Reporter.



