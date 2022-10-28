 
New Wave Media

October 28, 2022

MTR100: EvoLogics GmbH

  • Image courtesy EvoLogics GmbH
  • Image courtesy EvoLogics GmbH
  • Image courtesy EvoLogics GmbH Image courtesy EvoLogics GmbH
  • Image courtesy EvoLogics GmbH Image courtesy EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics GmbH is a German-based high-tech enterprise. The company was founded in 2000 by a group of international scientists and R&D experts aimed to develop innovative key technologies for the maritime and offshore industries through interdisciplinary cooperation between engineering and life sciences.

EvoLogics GmbH designs and manufactures underwater information systems and novel robotic solutions based on bionic concepts, combining cutting-edge engineering with the best ideas found in nature. The advanced product features have become enabling technologies for monitoring, exploration and production.
EvoLogics are experts in cutting-edge underwater communication and positioning systems, as well as novel robotic solutions. The company’s advanced spread-spectrum technology allows it to deliver optimal results for various subsea applications. EvoLogics products include several series of underwater acoustic modems, underwater acoustic positioning systems (USBL, LBL), the Sonobot surface vehicle for surveying and monitoring, as well as the Quadroin, penguin-shaped AUV, with other uncrewed vehicles currently in development and prototyping stages.


Image courtesy EvoLogics GmbH

EvoLogics offers solutions for multiple underwater communication, positioning, navigation and monitoring applications. EvoLogics' developments are based on the patented S2C (Sweep Spread Carrier) technology - the acoustic telemetry that provides an independent bidirectional data link along with positioning, 

broadcasting and networking capabilities. S2C devices can simultaneously facilitate telemetry and navigation of unmanned underwater vehicles. They enable retrieving information from various sensors and allow controlling complex processes by seamlessly combining communication with highly accurate positioning. Moreover, EvoLogics caters to the needs of scientists, developers and commercial customers with a series of underwater acoustic devices and software tools that offer an open development and testing framework, providing endless opportunities for new implementations.

S2C systems have been carefully designed for operations in harsh underwater environments and enhanced with special algorithms for signal processing and data management. The company’s extensive experience with sensor integration allows it to provide customers with turn-key solutions ranging from initial deployment up to equipment recovery.

EvoLogics' novel robotic solutions include the SONOBOT 5 uncrewed surface vehicle. The USV is a fast, compact and robust platform for planning and executing bathymetric and side-scan sonar surveys that can deliver accurate geo-referenced bathymetry and high-quality imagery with minimum transport, launch and recovery efforts.

The company recently introduced innovative uncrewed underwater vehicles with cutting-edge bionic designs, inspired by real-nature counterparts. Envisioned as sensor carriers for automated monitoring missions, these include the Quadroin and Poggy robots for various types of surveys, currently in the trials for self-coordinating swarm operations.

In 2021, EvoLogics added object recognition functionality for the surface and underwater vehicles: objects of interest are detected in side-scan sonar or video feeds, and highlighted in the operator’s software live during the mission.


Related News

Patania II © Global Sea Mineral Resources

MTR100: Deep-sea Mining May Prove Pivotal in the Climate Change Discussion

During the past few years, much of the world has turned its eye towards adopting more sustainable practices and transitioning…

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord Stream 1 in 2015

A spokesperson for Russian energy giant Gazprom said on Monday that a mine destroyer discovered at the Nord Stream 1 offshore…

Credit: Hannes van Rijn/MarineTraffic.com

Safety Concerns: Norway Inspects Europipe II Subsea Gas Pipeline to Germany

Norway has deployed a specialist vessel to inspect a subsea gas pipeline to Germany because of safety concerns after suspected…

From Seismic Surveys to Hunting Subs, Sea Serpent Passes the Test

MIND Technology said it completed a successful demonstration of its Sea Serpent low-cost anti-submarine warfare system as a part of the U.S.

© Eli Majewski / Adobe Stock

Holy Land Shipwreck Reveals Tenacity of Ancient Traders as Empires Shifted

An ancient shipwreck found off the shore of Israel and loaded with cargo from all over the Mediterranean shows that traders…

Image courtesy CorPower

First UMACK Anchor for CorPower WEC Installed off Portugal

CorPower Ocean, Maersk Supply Service and Dieseko have installed the first commercial-scale UMACK anchor to support the HiWave…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
MTR’s Hydrographic annual explores the latest work from around the world to gather, retrieve and process subsea information more effectively and efficiently
Read the Magazine

How to Choose the Best Inertial Solution for your Application and Accuracy Needs

USVs Line up for Offshore Wind Work

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news