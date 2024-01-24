Wednesday, January 24, 2024
 
CGG Pens Multi-Client Reimaging Deal with Trinidad and Tobago

(Credit: CGG)

(Credit: CGG)

France-based marine seismic data firm CGG has signed an agreement with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries of Trinidad and Tobago to reimage vintage 3D seismic data from four deepwater offshore blocks.

CGG’s work scope will cover blocks 25a, 25b, 26, and 27 offshore Trinidad.

Located in the country’s deep waters, the project has received firm industry commitments and will deliver early products in late February 2024.

The agreement also includes the generation of well and geological products that will be delivered through CGG’s platform GeoWells.

CGG has committed to reimaging over 5500 km2 of 3D seismic data in the complex eastern Columbus Basin, using its proprietary TL-FWI imaging technology, which will deliver improved seismic images and provide a better understanding of the geological systems in this underexplored part of the basin.

 “We are pleased to have reached this multi-client agreement with the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. We will use our established leadership in geoscience solutions and cutting-edge imaging technology to support this Caribbean Island nation’s ability to effectively address its energy needs and goals,” Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data at CGG.

