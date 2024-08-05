 
August 5, 2024

National Subsea Centre, NOC Innovations Partner

The National Subsea Center in Aberdeen. Credit: RGU

The National Subsea Center (NSC), a center of excellence for subsea research and technology development, formed a partnership with NOC Innovations, a Southampton-based facility making marine research and tailor-made autonomous technology available to organizations globally.

The two centers will bring together specialist researchers, engineers and scientists to form a community dedicated to addressing marine-related issues that no single entity could tackle alone. Uniquely positioned both geographically and technologically, the NSC and NOC Innovations will draw on shared resources, insights and skills to help organisations make better decisions in the environments in which they operate.

