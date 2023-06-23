 
June 23, 2023

Nauticus Inks Deal with Petrobras

Image courtesy Nauticus Robotics

Nauticus Robotics said it a contract with Petrobras to deploy Aquanaut in its offshore activities. Specifically, Aquanaut is planned to work in Petrobras’ Deepwater Production Field using supervised autonomy for infield inspection services. This contract consists of approximately two months of subsea inspection time. 

The electric Aquanaut carries an array of multi-spectral perception sensors that allow the robot to detect, classify, inspect, and act upon subsea
infrastructure using its pair of manipulators without direct operator control, aiming to trim both costs and greenhouse gas emissions..

Petrobras manages 57 platforms,10,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines, and produces 2.6 million barrels of oil equivalent per day.

Argeo Builds the Tools to Bridge the Data Gap
