November 10, 2019

Navis Solution on Evergreen Newbuilds

Image: Navis

Navis, the provider of maritime software solutions for cargo and vessel performance and compliance,  announced that its MACS3 loading computer will be installed on two newbuilding series of container vessels owned and operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corporation.

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, said that due to the owner’s decision to have this loading computer installed, they are moving to support safer and more effective onboard cargo handling.

The newbuildings are currently being built at two different Chinese shipyards. The Jiangnan shipyard is currently building four container ships with a capacity of 2,500 TEU, which will be delivered between February and November 2020.

Two other 1,800 TEU fully containerized vessels are being built at Jiangsu New Yangzijiang shipyard and are planned to be commissioned in March and May 2021 by Evergreen, currently operating a fleet of around 200 owned and chartered-in vessels. All vessels will sail under Japanese classification society Class NK.

According to the company, as the industry standard loading computers for container vessels, MACS3 provides an advantage for cargo securing rules. MACS3 incorporates the most comprehensive set of updated lashing regulations of all major classes that provides vessel operators a greater flexibility for planning the vessel’s utilization while being compliant in terms of safety.

“Ensuring the availability of most accurate lashing force data is an important step towards our goal to optimize the vessel utilization,” said Capt. Hwang, Deputy Senior Vice President at Evergreen.

“Our software engineers collaborated closely with the classification societies in order to secure the implementation of all rules providing by different systems into MACS3, while maintaining the performance of the loading instrument,” said Ajay Bharadwaj, Head of Product Management for Navis Carrier and Vessel Solutions. “We will work to ensure that all of our customers reap the benefits of applying the updated lash rules from MACS3.”

Navis also recently launched MACS3 API Services, offering lash rules calculations in the cloud. For the first time, ocean carriers, terminal operators and other key stakeholders in the shipping industry can directly access ship-specific loading calculation results for lashing and integrate them into the workflow of stowage planners.

