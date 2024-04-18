 
ABL Gets Neptun Deep Job for OMV Petrom in Black Sea

(Credit: OMV Petrom)

OMV Petrom has appointed global energy and marine consultancy ABL to provide Marine Warranty Survey (MWS) services for the construction of Romania’s Neptun Deep gas field project in the Black Sea.

ABL’s London operation has won the contract to provide MWS services to review, survey and approve all operations relating to the transportation and installation (T&I) of critical project assets for development of both Domino and Pelican South fields.

ABL’s scope of work includes the T&I of the shallow water platform, subsea installation at both fields including a 160 km subsea pipeline from the said platform to the shore.

The Neptun Deep project is the largest natural gas project in the Romanian Black Sea. Production is expected to start in 2027, contributing to the region’s energy security.

The shallow water platform will be fabricated at yards in Italy and Indonesia. ABL’s project management will be centralized in London, whilst much of the operational and on-site attendances will be delivered by ABL’s local Black Sea operations.

ABL’s wider global team will also support the project’s global supply chain, including its Indonesian operations based in Jakarta and Batam.

“This energy infrastructure project will also play an important role in supporting Europe’s longer-term energy security. As such, we are pleased to offer our capabilities to support the delivery of the project,” said Sergio Leone, MWS Project Manager and Business Development Lead for Europe and Africa.

To remind, OMV Petrom and Romgaz in June 2023 approved the development plan for the Domino and Pelican South commercial natural gas fields in the Neptun Deep block.

OMV Petrom is the operator, with each company having a 50% interest in the project.

Later that year, Corinth Pipeworks, as a subcontractor of Sumitomo Corporation Europe, won a contract to manufacture and supply approximately 160 km of longitudinally submerged arc-welded steel pipes (LSAW) for the development of an offshore natural gas pipeline for the project.

