 
New Wave Media

June 10, 2024

N-Sea and Neptune Marine Launch Subsea Cable Repair Vessel

Curo vessel (Credit: N-Sea)

Curo vessel (Credit: N-Sea)

N-Sea Group and its partner Neptune Marine have launched Curo, the first dedicated the first dedicated cable repair and installation vessel.

The launch took place at the Neptune Ship Yard in Hardinxveld-Giessendam.

Neptune Marine Service recently converted the existing anchored barge NP-459 into a dedicated cable repair DP2 vessel with 50t offshore knuckleboom crane named Curo.

The vessel will be available from mid-June 2024 for cable repair and installation projects and will be sailing for its first inter-array replacement project in Germany in coming two weeks.

Curo is equipped with an innovative cable repair spread including a dual basket carousel, to repair and replace HVAC and HVDC inter-array cables, export cables and inter-connectors.

Due to the combination of its eight-point mooring system and DP2 capabilities, the vessel can operate year-round in both very shallow and deepwater conditions.

Related News

(Photo: South Korea Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy)

First Korean-built Geophysical Exploration Vessel Commissioned

South Korea's first domestically built geophysical exploration research vessel was commissioned during a ceremony at Pohang…

Illustration (Credit: BW Ideol)

Prysmian Installs Export Cables for Eolmed Floating Wind Farm

Italian cable maker and installation services provider Prysmian has completed the installation of export cable for the 30 MW Eolmed floating wind farm

(Credit: Rovco)

Rovco Secures Survey Work on UK’s 1.5GW Outer Dowsing Offshore Wind Farm

Rovco, a UK-based subsea robotics and survey firm, has been selected by TotalEnergies, Corio Generation, and Gulf Energy…

Sapura Ônix on its way to Atlanta Field (Credit: Enauta)

Sapura Ônix Heads to Atlanta Field to Install Subsea Equipment

The specialized vessel Sapura Ônix is on its way to Atlanta Field in Santos Basin, offshore Brazil, where it will carry out…

NKT Victoria was in operation for NKT’s scope of work (Credit: NKT)

NKT Wraps Up UK-Ireland Interconnector Remediation Ops

Danish subsea cable and services firm NKT has completed inspection survey and remediation work on the East West HVDC interconnector…

(Credit: TenneT)

Hollandse Kust West Beta Export Cables to Come Ashore Next Week

The first export cable for the Hollandse Kust West Beta offshore wind farm will come ashore next week as the work progresses…

Featured Companies

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Provisional Ferry Mechanic

● GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE, HIGHWAY AND TRANSPORTATION DISTRICT

Able Seaman (D)

● NOAA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news