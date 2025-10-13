 
October 13, 2025

Nexans Appoints New CEO

(Credit: Nexans)

(Credit: Nexans)

French subsea power cable maker and services provider Nexans has appointed Julien Hueber as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Hueber is succeeding Christopher Guérin who has been the CEO of the company for the past seven years, effective immediately.

The Appointments & Corporate Governance Committee has conducted a comprehensive process to propose a successor for the role of Chief Executive Officer, in line with its established succession plan approach and with the support of a leading executive search firm.

Hueber, a 55-year-old French citizen, is the Executive Managing Director of PWR Grid & Connect Europe. A member of the Executive Committee since 2018, he joined Nexans in 2002. He has solid experience in supply chain and purchasing, in-depth knowledge of the Asia-Pacific region, particularly China and South Korea, where he spent several years leading the Asia-Pacific region.

He then took charge of the global ‘Industrial Cables – Industry Solutions & Projects’ business.

“Over the past 23 years, Julien has demonstrated exceptional leadership and a profound understanding of Nexans’ business, operating model, and culture.

“He combines a strategic vision for future technologies with a strong record of operational excellence, as evidenced by the remarkable acceleration of the PWR Grid & Connect Europe segment under his leadership. I have complete confidence in his ability to lead Nexans in this new phase of focused acceleration, in line with the goals announced during the last Capital Markets Day,” said Jean Mouton, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

