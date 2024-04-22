Nexans and Equinor Cement Partnership with New Agreement

French subsea power cable maker Nexans and energy company Equinor have strengthened their long-term collaboration with a new four-year contingency and preparedness contract.

Nexans and Equinor are extending their collaboration through a four-year agreement that includes turnkey repair services for various cable systems.

Equinor will manage and operate the contract on behalf of the Pipeline Repair and Subsea Intervention (PRSI) Pool members. The agreement covers approximately 3,000 km of cable.

To ensure Equinor’s assets’ normal functioning, Nexans will provide its unique expertise of performing complex turnkey repairs on all types of cables (XLPE, mass impregnated or oil-filled cables).

In the case of a cable system failure, Nexans will offer its expertise of installing and maintaining submarine cable systems by mobilizing highly-skilled teams to assess the fault and perform any necessary repairs.

Nexans is committed to finding the most suitable solution and intervene as quickly as possible, ensuring continuity of power transmission. The areas of operation are located in Northern Europe but can be broadened according to the clients’ needs, the companies said.