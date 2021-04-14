 
April 14, 2021

Nicola Offshore, Cyprus Subsea Partner Up

Seaglider with rig in the background - Credit Cyprus Subsea

Hydrographic marine survey company Nicola Offshore and Cyprus Subsea Consulting and Services C.S.C.S. Ltd (C.S.C.S.) have signed a commercial partnership agreement.

The goal of the partnership, as shared in a press release on Wednesday, is to share knowledge and resources "to unlock new efficiencies for acquiring marine data using multibeam echo sounders, subsea gliders, and ocean monitoring instruments."

Launched in March 2021, Nicola Offshore will bring technical expertise on the more specialist aspects of marine data acquisition such as object and unexploded ordnance (UXO) search to the partnership. 

On the other hand, C.S.C.S. will contribute its expertise in subsea glider surveys and oceanographic sensors for marine monitoring, as well as its experience in automating aspects of marine environmental surveying.Seaglider with Limassol in the background - Credit Cyprus Subsea

“The partnership helps to extend the reach of both companies, opening more opportunities to support clients in Northern and Southern Europe,” said Daniel Esser, Managing Director, Nicola Offshore. “While the commercial potential is exciting, we’re also keen to extend our service platform with glider capabilities and expertise, and be part of developing new methodologies and processes together with C.S.C.S. that will enable us to expedite and secure the precision of the data we acquire on behalf of clients.”

“Nicola Offshore has demonstrated a unique focus on delivering high-quality marine data for demanding ad-hoc campaigns, which we feel strongly complements our existing services and technology portfolio,” said Cyprus Subsea Managing Director, Dr. Daniel Hayes. 

“We’re looking forward to developing the capabilities, technology and network of C.S.C.S. and Nicola Offshore, while at the same time providing new and extended capabilities to our established client base.”

