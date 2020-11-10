NOMEC Seeks Comment on Mapping, Exploration, and Characterization Efforts in the U.S. EEZ

The United States National Ocean Mapping, Exploration, and Characterization Council (NOMEC Council) Seeks Public Input on Ocean Mapping.

The National Ocean Mapping, Exploration, and Characterization Council (NOMEC Council), a group of federal agencies established to carry out the National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the United States Exclusive Economic Zone, is requesting your input on developing an Implementation Plan and setting strategic priorities for the effort to map the entire U.S. Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) by 2040 and explore and characterize strategic areas.

WHAT:

The public is invited to two Virtual Public Listening Sessions to discuss the NOMEC Strategy and Implementation Plan:

Session #1: Ocean Exploration and Characterization [November 16, 2:00-3:30pm EST via Zoom]

Session #2: Ocean Mapping [November 18, 2:00-3:30pm EST via Zoom]





REGISTRATION:

Session 1: Ocean Exploration and Characterization Nov 16, 2020 @ 2:00pm Eastern Time

Register https://nsf.zoomgov.com/meeting/register/vJItfumsqDwoGIDLdHYa_l4ASgzeK_mWmwI

Session 2: Ocean Mapping Nov 18, 2020 @ 2:00pm Eastern Time

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.





REQUEST FOR COMMENTS:

The public is particularly encouraged to provide comments via email on the development of the NOMEC Implementation Plan and strategic priorities. Please submit comments and letters by email no later than Nov 12, 2020, to nomec.execsec@noaa.gov, with subject line "Public Comment on Implementation Plan for the National Strategy" for request #1 and subject line, "Public Comment on Exploration Priorities for the Implementation Plan" for request #2.

Implementing a National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the U.S. EEZ The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a notice stating that the NOMEC Council requests input from all interested parties on the development of an Implementation Plan for the National Strategy for Mapping, Exploring, and Characterizing the U.S. EEZ (“National Strategy”). Input should be provided by 12 November. 85 Fed. Reg. 64446 (10/13/20) [https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/10/13/2020-22411/request-for-comment-implementation-plan-for-the-national-strategy-for-ocean-mapping-exploring-and]. Strategic priorities for mapping, exploring, and characterizing the U.S. EEZ NOAA issued a second notice stating that the NOMEC Council requests input from all interested parties on the strategic priorities to be included in the Implementation Plan for the National Strategy. Input should be provided by 12 November. 85 Fed. Reg. 64448 (10/13/20) [https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/10/13/2020-22413/request-for-information-implementation-plan-for-the-national-strategy-for-mapping-exploring-and].





All responses and questions can be addressed to nomec.execsec@noaa.gov. Please reach out for additional information or questions regarding NOMEC.



