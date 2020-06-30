NORBIT Wins Contract in Aquaculture Space

Norway-based marine technology specialist NORBIT has won a contract with an existing customer within the aquaculture market.

"We are very pleased to be awarded a repeat order from this customer, proving the value of our product," says Per Jørgen Weisethaunet, CEO of NORBIT.

The value of the contract is approximately NOK 10 million (USD $1 million) and the order is expected to be delivered during the second half of 2020.

The order falls under the company's Oceans segment. NORBIT did not say who the client was, nor what exactly the scope of the delivery was.

NORBIT in 2018 established its Oceans business segment targeting the global offshore, maritime, and aquaculture markets.

In the aquaculture segment of the Oceans business branch, NORBIT Aqua provides a range of solutions including high power submersible and dimmable multispectral lights for fisheries and cage-based farming.

It also provides sensors for environmental surveillance of fish farms, bathymetric surveys of cage area, biomass estimation, water current measurements, net surveillance, and feed control.