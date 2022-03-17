 
March 17, 2022

NORBIT Launches a New WBMS Family Member: iWBMS Ekinox

(Image: NORBIT)

(Image: NORBIT)

NORBIT in partnership with French innovators SBG Systems have launched a new addition to its wideband multibeam sonar (WBMS) family.

According to NORBIT, the new iWBMS Ekinox has been designed to deliver greater choice for its increasing global customer base and has already been sold to several different countries.

The all-in-one tightly integrated broadband multibeam turnkey solution offers high resolution bathymetry over a wide swath. The high-end sonar with SBG Ekinox GNSS/INS embedded into the unit ensures fast and reliable mobilization and highest quality sounding for surveys in all conditions, NORBIT said.

