Saturday, January 28, 2023
 
New Wave Media

January 27, 2023

Norway Finds 'Substantial' Mineral Resources on Its Seabed

NPD's Director technology, analysis and coexistence Kjersti Dahle - ©NPD

NPD's Director technology, analysis and coexistence Kjersti Dahle - ©NPD

A Norwegian study has found a "substantial" amount of metals and minerals ranging from copper to rare earth metals on the seabed of its extended continental shelf, authorities said on Friday in their first official estimates.

 The Nordic country, a major oil and gas exporter, is considering whether to open its offshore areas to deep-sea mining, a process that requires parliament's approval and has sparked environmental concerns. 

"Of the metals found on the seabed in the study area, magnesium, niobium, cobalt, and rare earth minerals are found on the European Commission's list of critical minerals," the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD), which conducted the study, said in a statement. 

The resources estimate, covering remote areas in the Norwegian Sea and Greenland Sea, showed there were 38 million tonnes of copper, almost twice the volume mined globally each year, and 45 million tonnes of zinc accumulated in polymetallic sulfides. 

The sulphides, or "black smokers", are found along the mid-ocean ridge, where magma from the Earth's mantle reaches the sea floor, at depths of around 3,000 metres (9,842 feet). 

About 24 million tonnes of magnesium and 3.1 million tonnes of cobalt are estimated to be in manganese crusts grown on bedrock over millions of years, as well as 1.7 million tonnes of cerium, a rare earth metal used in alloys. The manganese crusts are also estimated to contain other rare earth metals, such as neodymium, yttrium, and dysprosium. 

"Costly, rare minerals such as neodymium and dysprosium are extremely important for magnets in wind turbines and the engines in electric vehicles", the NPD said. 

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Environmental groups have called on Norway to postpone its seabed mineral exploration until more studies are conducted to understand the organisms living on the seabed and the impact of mining on them. 

There is "a great lack of knowledge" of deep oceans, where new and undiscovered species are potentially to be found, Norway's Institute of Marine Research said in a consultation letter. 

The NPD said its estimates showed resources "in place", and further studies were needed to establish how much of those could be recovered with acceptable environmental impact. I


(Reuters - Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Jason Neely)


INSIGHT-Norway eyes sea change in deep dive for metals instead of oil

Related News

©Flying Focus

First Sea Cable Installed for TenneT's West Alpha Offshore Substation

Jan de Nul Group and LS Cable & System have completed the installation of the first sea cable for West Alpha offshore wind…

© Vyacheslav / Adobe Stock

Russia's Newest Nuclear Submarine Heads to the Arctic

Russian navy’s newest nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Generalissimo Suvorov is on its way to a temporary base for the Northern Fleet in th

Dr Bernhard Bruggaier is Acteon's new CEO ©Acteon

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore energy industry services company Acteon Group Ltd has appointed Dr Bernhard Bruggaier as Group Chief Executive.

Ben Simpson, SEA-KIT CEO, alongside the 18m XL-class USV hull at the company's production facility in Tollesbury, Essex, UK (Photo credit SEA-KIT International)

Sea-Kit Ramps Up, Triples USV Production Capacity

Sea-Kit International’s new production facility for its larger XL-Class Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV) is now operational…

Illustration Polar POD © N. Gagnon

Polar POD Project Enters Shipyard Construction Phase in France

Ifremer, Jean-Louis Etienne and the entire Polar POD team announced its construction by the Piriou shipyards in association with 3C Metal…

RRS Sir David Attenborough (Photo: British Antarctic Survey)

Babcock Wins £45 Million Contract to Maintain UK Research Vessels

The U.K. has awarded Babcock International’s Rosyth shipyard a £45 million (approx. US$56.6 million) contract to maintain…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Massa Products Corporation

Sonar and Ultrasonic Technology Provider 280 Lincoln St., Hingham, MA
Subsea vehicles are the workhorses of subsea exploration, and in this edition MTR explores the technologies and technique that are helping to deliver increased presence and improved quality and speed of data delivery from the world’s waterways.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Authors & Contributors

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

100T Boat Captain - Crater Lake Tours

● CRATER LAKE, Oregon, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news