 
New Wave Media

May 27, 2021

Norway and Germany Open NordLink Power Cable

File Photo: Tennet

File Photo: Tennet

Germany and Norway officially opened NordLink on Thursday, a direct power cable between the two countries that will provide Europe's largest economy with green energy at a time it is phasing out polluting coal power.

Norway's electricity production is almost exclusively hydropower-based and its large reservoirs mean it can control its renewable energy generation and also help plug shortfalls in Germany's intermittent supply from wind and solar plants.

The cable will help turn Norway, which is also Western Europe's largest oil and gas exporter, into a green energy hub for the region, the new head of state-owned transmission system operator (TSO) Statnett told Reuters.

"NordLink is not just a bilateral German-Norwegian project but we are also setting a milestone for a modern energy supply in all of Europe," German Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

Norway is already connected to the Netherlands via the 700 megawatt (MW) subsea interconnector NordNed and to Denmark through the Skagerrak connection, which consists of four cables with a capacity of 1,700 MW.

Later this year, Statnett and British counterpart National Grid are set to complete the first direct link between these two countries, the 1,400 MW North Sea Link cable.

"That we now have these interconnectors makes us a renewable hub in Europe and also allows us to take the next step into offshore wind," Statnett Chief Executive Hilde Tonne told Reuters in an interview.

Norway exported a net 20.5 terawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in 2020. That's equivalent to 15% of the power Germany produced from lignite and hard coal last year, based on data from German energy lobby group BDEW.

OFFSHORE WIND

Norway is also preparing to build offshore wind farms in the North Sea, with the first licences expected to be awarded this year. Some of the farms could be linked to Norway as well as the rest of Europe.

"(NordLink) will contribute to a more efficient use of power resources and lay the foundations for further investments in renewable production," Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said.

Critics say foreign cables could push up Norwegian power prices, however, and long-standing plans for a link to Scotland have been postponed indefinitely amid political opposition.

The 1.8 billion euro ($2.2 billion) NordLink cable is owned by Statnett and German grid company Tennet as well as German state-owned bank KfW. It has been in commercial operation since the end of March, following a four-month trial.

At 623 km (387 miles), it is the world's longest subsea electrical interconnector and has a capacity of 1,400 MW, enough to power 3.6 million German households with renewable energy.

At times of high winds, wholesale power prices are very low, and sometimes even negative, meaning buyers are being paid to take surplus renewable electricity.

Norway is expecting to import power from Germany when prices are low and export electricity when wind and solar generation drops off and pushes up the cost of power.

However, grid bottlenecks within Germany will limit the cable's use until 2026.

This year, NordLink is only guaranteeing that Norway will be able to use 11.7% of the cable's capacity to export to Germany, though in practice the available capacity often exceeds this. By 2026, the minimum capacity is set to reach 70%.

 ($1 = 0.8161 euros)

 (Editing by Gwladys Fouche and David Clarke)

Related News

Atlantic Shores Keeps Fugro Busy Offshore New Jersey

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro has won a contract renewal with the U.S. offshore wind developer Atlantic Shores Offshore…

Credit: ScottishPower Renewables

Aker Solutions, Siemens Energy to Deliver HVDC Converter Stations for 1.4GW Wind Farm in UK

Norwegian offshore engineering and construction firm Aker Solutions, in a consortium with Siemens Energy, has signed a contract…

File Photo: SAE

Simec Atlantis Energy's Tidal Turbine Passes Test in Japan

Simec Atlantis Energy (SAE) has informed that its tidal power generation facility in Naru Island, Japan, has passed the Japanese…

Jon Landes, President, Subsea, TechnipFMC. Photo courtesy TechnipFMC

Tackling the Energy Transition, the TechnipFMC Way

Jon Landes comes with 25 years’ experience in the energy industry. As President, Subsea, Landes has global responsibility…

Credit: MSC

MSC Launches 'MiniSpector' ROV

Egypt-based company MSC has introduced a mini ROV aimed at lowering subsea inspection and 3D metrology costs for the global…

SPICE, World's First AUV with Robot Arm for Subsea Pipeline Inspections / Credit; Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Modus Orders Unique Subsea Pipeline Inspection AUV from Kawasaki

UK-based subsea services company Modus Subsea Services has ordered two SPICE AUV systems from Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (KHI).

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Sonardyne International Ltd.

Four decades after the company was founded, Sonardyne has remained true to its roots as a subsea pioneer. Innovation and performance have maintained Sonardyne’s reputation for technical leadership and today it has an unrivalled portfolio of acoustic and non-acoustic…
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Rutgers University Uses Slocum Glider for Ocean Acidification Study

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Delivery Coordinator

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Structural Engineer
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news