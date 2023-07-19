FET Observation-class ROV for Memorial University

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) secured a contract from the Memorial University of Newfoundland to supply an electric observation-class remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to its Fisheries and Marine Institute (MI), School of Ocean Technology.



The primary function of the Sub-Atlantic Mohican ROV system will be to support ocean research, while it will also be used for pilot technician training. For ocean research operations, the ROV will be required to carry a payload skid for navigation, equipment and sensors, as well as be capable of manipulation and intervention.

The Mohican is equipped for inspection tasks, non-destructive testing, (NDT), light intervention, pipeline/cable/seabed survey, diver assist/safety, harbour and port security, scientific survey and data collection, renewable energy projects, civil engineering, long tunnel excursion and for inland waterways.

The ROV was manufactured at FET’s UK facility at Kirkbymoorside, North Yorkshire, and delivered to MI this year.

The Mohican ROV has a 2,000m depth rating and with TMS Garage system, is suited to inspection, survey repair, oceanographic research and subsea maintenance tasks. Ancillary tools and sensors can also be added to the vehicle for survey and light intervention work. The Mohican is equipped to a high specification with a four function manipulator arm for complex underwater procedures.

The ROV supplied also has precision measurement and navigation systems, HD & SD cameras, LED lighting and sonar for low visibility operations. Emergency location systems fitted include VHF beacon, combined with flasher.