Ocean Business '25: 4H-JENA Engineering Sensors

4H-JENA Engineering, a leader in high-precision seawater sensor and measuring systems, is set to showcase its range of CONTROS brand sensors and FerryBox systems at Ocean Business 2025 in Southampton, UK, April 8-10. With a strong emphasis on environmental monitoring, the company will highlight how its technology supports marine research, climate change studies, and commercial oceanographic applications.

Among the innovations in focus will be the CONTROS CombiSensor CO2 / CH4, which integrates carbon dioxide and methane gas measurements into a single compact unit. Designed for deployment on autonomous platforms with limited payload capacity, the sensor is also ideal for installations on commercial vessels and fixed monitoring stations, enabling long-term, reliable data collection for climate research and environmental assessment.

In addition to the latest sensor developments, 4H-JENA Engineering will spotlight its FerryBox technology, a solution for continuous seawater analysis. FerryBox provides real-time insights into key parameters such as pH, oxygen, salinity, and CO2 levels, supporting efforts to track ocean acidification, pollution, and climate-driven changes in marine ecosystems.