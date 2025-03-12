Wednesday, March 12, 2025
 
New Wave Media

March 12, 2025

Ocean Business '25: 4H-JENA Engineering Sensors

4H-JENA Engineering's CONTROS CombiSensor CO2 / CH4, which integrates carbon dioxide and methane gas measurements into a single compact unit. Credit: 4H-JENA Engineering

4H-JENA Engineering's CONTROS CombiSensor CO2 / CH4, which integrates carbon dioxide and methane gas measurements into a single compact unit. Credit: 4H-JENA Engineering

4H-JENA Engineering, a leader in high-precision seawater sensor and measuring systems, is set to showcase its range of CONTROS brand sensors and FerryBox systems at Ocean Business 2025 in Southampton, UK, April 8-10. With a strong emphasis on environmental monitoring, the company will highlight how its technology supports marine research, climate change studies, and commercial oceanographic applications.

Among the innovations in focus will be the CONTROS CombiSensor CO2 / CH4, which integrates carbon dioxide and methane gas measurements into a single compact unit. Designed for deployment on autonomous platforms with limited payload capacity, the sensor is also ideal for installations on commercial vessels and fixed monitoring stations, enabling long-term, reliable data collection for climate research and environmental assessment.

In addition to the latest sensor developments, 4H-JENA Engineering will spotlight its FerryBox technology, a solution for continuous seawater analysis. FerryBox provides real-time insights into key parameters such as pH, oxygen, salinity, and CO2 levels, supporting efforts to track ocean acidification, pollution, and climate-driven changes in marine ecosystems.

Related News

GeoAcoustics Ltd launches first new side scan sonar systems in 10 years at April's Ocean Business 2025 in Southampton, UK. Credit: GeoAcoustics Ltd

Ocean Business '25: GeoAcoustics Ltd.

GeoAcoustics aims to launch new sonar products and expanded services for subsea equipment owners and OEM customers at Ocean…

EverClean IQ robot during hull inspection. Credit: Greensea IQ

Greensea IQ opens new service center in Miami

Greensea IQ expanded its EverClean operations with a new service center in Miami, Florida. The new facility, located in Hialeah…

Copyright PostModern Studio/AdobeStock

NOAA Scientist Dismissals Spark Protests

More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) building in Boulder…

GEOHIDRA Image: TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks Completes Trinidad Geotechnical Project

TDI-Brooks reportst that it "effectively and safely" carried out a third-party geotechnical coring project for Geohidra.

Image Courtesy Tunley Environmental

New Book on Climate Change Published

Tunley Environmental, a leading sustainability consultancy, announces the release of 99 Facts of Climate, Science and Society…

Saipem's Castorone vessel (Credit: Saipem)

Italy’s Saipem and Norway’s Subsea7 Merger to Create Energy Services Giant

Energy services firms Saipem and Subsea7 have reached an agreement on the key terms for possible merger of the two companies…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news