IKM Ocean Design wins Contract for Submarine Cable Installation

FiberHome Phils., Inc. has awarded IKM Ocean Design AS a detailed design contract for cable routing, installation and protection engineering of around 650km submarine communication cables in the Philippines, which is focusing on the need to expand and upgrade the telecommunication services and the establishment of new submarine cable systems in the Philippines.

The planned cables is between 12 of the main islands of Philippines, covering 26 different landfalls and crossing depressions and canyons down to water depths of ̴1500 m.



IKM’s scope of work includes detailed routing, mechanical design, seabed intervention and protection, installation design, risk evaluation and cable repair planning. The work will be headed by Project Manager Jiong Guan at the Sandnes office, with support from the other three offices in Norway.

The contract has a one-year duration and work starts immediately.