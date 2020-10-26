 
New Wave Media

October 26, 2020

Ocean Discovery: 500m Tall Coral Reef Discovered in the Great Barrier Reef

  • Broad mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • RV Falkor operating on the Great Barrier Reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • Side mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • Species highlights from new coral reef found in GBR - cuttlefish. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • Broad mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute Broad mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • RV Falkor operating on the Great Barrier Reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute RV Falkor operating on the Great Barrier Reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • Side mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute Side mapping profile of new 500 m detached reef. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute
  • Species highlights from new coral reef found in GBR - cuttlefish. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute Species highlights from new coral reef found in GBR - cuttlefish. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists have discovered a massive detached coral reef in the Great Barrier Reef, the first to be discovered in over 120 years, Schmidt Ocean Institute announced.

Measuring more than 500m high, the reef was discovered by Australian scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s research vessel Falkor, currently on a 12-month exploration of the ocean surrounding Australia.

The reef was first found on Oct. 20, as a team of scientists led by Dr. Robin Beaman from James Cook University was conducting underwater mapping of the northern Great Barrier Reef seafloor. The team then conducted a dive on Oct. 25 using Schmidt Ocean Institute’s underwater robot SuBastian to explore the new reef. The dive was live-streamed, with the high-resolution footage viewed for the first time and broadcast on Schmidt Ocean Institute’s website and YouTube channel.

The base of the blade-like reef is 1.5k m-wide, then rises 500m to its shallowest depth of only 40m below the sea surface. This newly discovered detached reef adds to the seven other tall detached reefs in the area, mapped since the late 1800s, including the reef at Raine Island, the world’s most important green sea turtle nesting area.

Species highlights from new coral reef found in GBR. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

“This unexpected discovery affirms that we continue to find unknown structures and new species in our Ocean,” said Wendy Schmidt, co-founder of Schmidt Ocean Institute. “The state of our knowledge about what’s in the Ocean has long been so limited. Thanks to new technologies that work as our eyes, ears and hands in the deep ocean, we have the capacity to explore like never before. New oceanscapes are opening to us, revealing the ecosystems and diverse life forms that share the planet with us.”

“We are surprised and elated by what we have found,” said Dr. Beaman. “To not only 3D map the reef in detail, but also visually see this discovery with SuBastian is incredible. This has only been made possible by the commitment of Schmidt Ocean Institute to grant ship time to Australia’s scientists.”

The discovery of this new coral reef adds to a year of underwater discoveries by Schmidt Ocean Institute. In April, scientists discovered the longest recorded sea creature, a 45m siphonophore in Ningaloo Canyon, plus up to 30 new species . In August, scientists discovered five undescribed species of black coral and sponges and recorded Australia’s first observation of rare scorpionfish in the Coral Sea and Great Barrier Reef Marine Parks. And the year started with the discovery in February of deep sea coral gardens and graveyards in Bremer Canyon Marine Park.

“To find a new half-a-kilometer tall reef in the offshore Cape York area of the well-recognized Great Barrier Reef shows how mysterious the world is just beyond our coastline,” said Dr. Jyotika Virmani, executive director of Schmidt Ocean Institute. “This powerful combination of mapping data and underwater imagery will be used to understand this new reef and its role within the incredible Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area.”

The Northern depths of the Great Barrier Reef voyage will continue until Nov. 17 as part of Schmidt Ocean Institute’s broader year-long Australia campaign. The maps created will be available through AusSeabed, a national Australian seabed mapping program, and will also contribute to the Nippon Foundation GEBCO Seabed 2030 Project.

Underwater robot Subastian deployed off of Falkor's back deck. Credit: Schmidt Ocean Institute

Email

Related News

(Image: Xerox)

Xerox and DARPA Partner to Develop IoT Ocean Sensors

PARC, a Xerox company, announced Thursday it has been awarded a contract by the U.S.' Defense Advanced Research Projects…

(Photo: Cammell Laird )

RRS Sir David Attenborough Starts Sea Trials

The U.K.’s most advanced polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough left Cammell Laird shipyard Wednesday to commence…

Photo: Copyright Keith Ellenbogen/iLCP

Coral Reef Health Report: Palau’s Coral Reefs - A Jewel of the Ocean

The latest report from the Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation finds Palau’s reefs had the highest coral cover observed…

Ocean Startup Challenge Awards 14 Companies $25K Each

The first-ever Ocean Startup Challenge has awarded 14 startup companies with $25,000 each to help the companies advance their…

Sailors say a pod of nine orcas rammed their boat and bit their keel for more than an hour in late July in the Strait of Gibraltar off the coast of Spain. (Submitted by Victoria Morris )

Aggressive Killer Whales Batter Sailboats off Spain and Portugal, Maritime Authorities Warn

Orcas behavior of battering sailboats off Spain and Portugal baffles expertsThere are many mysteries in the maritime environment.

(Image: Ocean Infinity)

Powering the World's First Fleet of Robot Ships

The maritime and scientific community have set themselves the ambitious target to map the entire ocean floor by 2030. Volvo…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

COMEX

Since 50 Years, COMEX provides all engineering, testing facilities and marine/subsea services for offshore industry, defense, scientific authorities and renewable energy marine applications. Using 2 DP vessels equipped with 2000' twin-seat submersible, 3000' and 8000' ROVs…

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Engineer

● Scienco/FAST
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news