Film-Ocean Hires Gair as Inspection Manager

Remotely operated underwater vehicle (ROV) inspection and integrity support services company Film-Ocean Ltd said it has appointed George Gair as inspection manager.

Gair joined the business in early September and since starting has already met with many key clients to gain an insight about their inspection needs and to discuss in detail specific project requirements.

Gair’s technical expertise and grounded industry experience spans over 30 years, including 12 years of inspection operations management experience backed up with 20 years in the offshore field. He sits on several industry committees focusing on competence and training; he is also a regular speaker at both national and international conferences including IMCA, IOGP and OTC.

Scott Jenney, CEO - Film-Ocean, said, "George's technical knowledge is an asset to the company, he has been at the forefront of R&D developments such as leak detection, database analysis, NDT development and innovative ways of delivery. I know that with this extensive knowledge of inspection and integrity together with technical expertise it will help drive the business forward faster."

"Joining the company is an exciting prospect for me, as I see Film-Ocean as a forward-thinking and agile player in the offshore inspection field," Gair said. "The offshore energy sector is having to adapt to outside influences significantly. However, inspection and the integrity of offshore assets remain a key requirement, and I see the Film-Ocean Team as being extremely capable of achieving these challenges."