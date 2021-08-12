 
August 12, 2021

Ocean Infinity Buys Geowynd

File image: Ocean Infinity

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity said Thursday it had acquired marine geotechnics experts, Geowynd.

Based in the UK, with clients all over Europe, Geowynd’s team of geotechnical engineers provides consultancy services to aid the safe and optimal development of offshore renewable energy projects.

Geowynd’s geotechnical analysis services include developing smart site investigations, advanced laboratory testing strategies, and optimized de-risked foundation design and installation solutions.

The acquisition comes as Ocean Infinity continues to develop its ‘Armada’ robotic vessels to serve the offshore renewables industry with the provision of geophysical, geotechnical, and operation and maintenance services. 

"Whilst Geowynd will continue to operate under its own brand and service its well-established client base, the acquisition will present opportunities to combine Ocean Infinity’s robotic vessels, data, artificial intelligence, and low emission operations with Geowynd’s geotechnical expertise to provide sustainable, data-driven services to the renewables sector," Ocean Infinity said.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said: “There is no question that renewable energy is the key to a sustainable future. Striving towards a cleaner and greener future is hugely important to Ocean Infinity, it drives everything we do. The role that Geowynd is playing in making renewable energy a reality makes them a natural fit for our business. There will of course be opportunities to combine our complementary expertise and capabilities, particularly as we move closer to mobilizing Armada, to build upon Geowynd’s existing work in sustainably supporting the energy industry in its necessary transition to renewables. On behalf of everyone at Ocean Infinity I extend a very warm welcome to the team.”

Andrew Galbraith, Geowynd Director, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Ocean Infinity to combine our advanced geoconsulting business with new innovations in marine robotics and geotechnics. Together, we will drive the offshore renewables industry forward as we connect offshore site characterization and laboratory testing to cutting-edge foundation design methods. We are very excited to join our new colleagues, who share the same goal as the Geowynd team, to deliver innovative, state-of-the-art solutions that we are truly proud of and that help realise our ambition of a green and prosperous future.”

