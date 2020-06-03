 
June 3, 2020

Ocean Infinity Names Braun Chief Information Officer

DebraAnn Braun (Photo: Ocean Infinity)

Marine robotics company Ocean Infinity has appointed DebraAnn Braun as Chief Information Officer (CIO) based in the company’s headquarters in Austin, Texas. Braun is responsible for leading the digital aspects of the business including delivery of high-quality data to clients in the most efficient and technologically advanced ways possible.

A data and technology expert, DebraAnn has previously led many technology companies through change and growth by optimizing the use of Big Data to provide solutions.

Oliver Plunkett, Ocean Infinity’s CEO, said, “DebraAnn’s appointment is a really exciting step for Ocean Infinity and comes at an important time with the first of our pioneering Armada fleet of robotic ships currently under construction ready to be delivered at the end of this year.

