 
New Wave Media

April 22, 2024

PXGEO Acquires Modus Subsea Services

(Image: PXGEO)

(Image: PXGEO)

Marine geophysical services company PXGEO on Monday announced it has acquired Modus Subsea Services to boost its subsea offering.

Modus Subsea Services is a U.K.-based provider of offshore life-of-field support services specializing in autonomous subsea operations using underwater intervention drones (UID) based on the Saab Sabertooth platform. The company has also developed and commercialized the industry's first-ever UID subsea residency solution.

Residency, where the vehicle remains docked with a subsea docking station for charging and data transfer, aims to provide survey and inspection, maintenance and repair (IMR) solutions that improve sustainability, efficiency, safety and decision-making in the offshore sector.

In 2022, Modus secured a world-first contract with Equinor for the provision of underwater intervention drone missions at their Johan Sverdrup field after trialing the scope with the same Norwegian energy company in November 2021.

"Through this strategic acquisition, PXGEO and Modus Subsea Services will leverage their respective technological expertise and enhance their subsea autonomous offerings to provide their customers with a range of benefits, including increased efficiency, reduced exposure, and a lower environmental footprint," PXGEO said in a statement announcing the deal.

The acquisition is PXGEO's second in recent months. In December 2023, it acquired the share capital of AmpSeis, a geophysical company that has developed what PXGEO describes as the industry's most advanced ocean bottom node (OBN).

Related News

(Credit: PGS)

Norway Clears TGS and PGS Merger

Norwegian seismic firms TGS and PGS have received merger approval from the Norwegian Competition Authority (NCA), brining…

(Credit: Bekaert)

Bekaert Joins Tailwind Floating Wind Moorings Innovation Project

Belgium-based offshore mooring systems specialist Bekaert has joined the Tailwind project, which aims to develop advanced…

Ramform Tethys vessel (Credit: PGS)

PGS Hooks Northern Europe Seismic Deal

Marine seismic data company PGS has secured a 4D contract in Northern Europe for an independent energy company.PGS said it…

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Acteon Acquired by Private Equity Investors with New CEO in Charge

Acteon Group, the international offshore energy infrastructure services business, has been acquired by private equity investors…

(Credit: Ocean Installer)

Equinor Contracts Ocean Installer for Gas Field Work Offshore Norway

Ocean Installer has secured a new Subsea Line Modification (SLM) project award from Equinor on Åsgard A floating storage and offloading vessel (FPSO)…

T3200 subsea trencher (Credit: Enshore Subsea)

Enshore Subsea Welcomes Back World’s Most Powerful Subsea Trencher

Enshore Subsea has taken delivery of the 170 tonnes, 2200kW, T3200 subsea trencher, which is currently undergoing complete…

Featured Companies

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Hydro-Tech Marine Technology

Focus on acoustic sounding technology, Hydro-Tech had developed different products widly appied in underwater exploration industry. Nowadays Hydro-Tech owns completely independent and controllable core technologies in Hydrographic surveying and still commits to constant iterative innovation.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Podcast: Deep Dive with Rhonda Moniz
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Oiler

● NOAA

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news