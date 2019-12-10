Ocean Infinity to Perform Angola Survey for Total

Ocean Infinity said it has been awarded a contract by Total E&P Angola, to conduct 2D ultra high-resolution seismic surveys and seabed soil sampling in Block 32 and Block 17, offshore Angola.

Ocean Infinity’s recent expansion to their fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles (AUV) and further advancements in pioneering battery technology, ensures that high-quality data is gathered for the client in the safest, most efficient and innovative technology driven way, the company said.

Located at a water depth of 1,300 meters, Block 17 is Total's primary asset in Angola. It comprises four major hubs: Girassol, Dalia, Pazflor and CLOV.

Ultra-deep offshore Block 32 is located in water depths ranging from 1,400 to 1,900 meters. It includes the Kaombo development hub, which covers six fields: Gindungo, Gengibre, Louro, Mostarda, Canela and Caril.