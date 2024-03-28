 
March 28, 2024

Ocean Infinity Inks Deal with Shell for Subsea Data Capture Services

Ocean Infinity signed a global framework agreement (GFA) with Shell to provide its robotic fleet for servicing the offshore energy sector.

The GFA marks a significant milestone in the provision of lean-crewed and robotic seabed geomatics, spanning geophysical and geotechnical services, within the offshore energy sector.

It covers a 5-year period, encompassing all countries where Shell is currently active or plans to operate in the future.

Services governed by the GFA include the Armada fleet of uncrewed and lean-crewed vessels.

"This agreement enables new, lean-crewed vessels into high-value field work. Using our robotic fleet to service global offshore energy activities will power the maritime industry’s transformation into safer, more efficient new ways of working," said Katya Krylova, VP Business Development at Ocean Infinity."

