 
New Wave Media

August 17, 2020

Ocean Influencer: Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, President, World Maritime University (WMU)

  • Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden. © Christoffer Lomfors
  • Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden. © Christoffer Lomfors
  • Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden. © Christoffer Lomfors Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden. © Christoffer Lomfors
  • Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden. © Christoffer Lomfors Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden. © Christoffer Lomfors

The July/August edition of Marine Technology Reporter, the 15th Annual "MTR100", recognizes Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, president of the World Maritime University (WMU) in Sweden, as a leading "Ocean Influencer." She is a leader on issues impacting the international shipping industry, maritime law and gender equality in ocean-related fields. She is a distinguished academic in the field of international law, justice drives her motivation for social and environmental change on a global scale.

Born and raised in the Commonwealth of Dominica, Doumbia-Henry grew up surrounded by maritime culture, where the Caribbean Sea and the shipping industry have a large impact on the economy and daily life. Her professional interests and successes can be credited to both her island upbringing and paternal guidance and support. Cited as a source of inspiration, Doumbia-Henry’s father was a farmer, educator, and politician, teaching at a local school and serving as both a member of Parliament and in various ministerial positions. After her mother’s death during her teen years, her father single-handily supported the family while raising nine children.

Soon after, Doumbia-Henry left home to attend the Cave Hill Campus of the University of West Indies in Barbados, where she graduated with an upper second-class degree in law. She later completed a master’s in law and earned the opportunity to pursue a PhD in international law at the Graduate Institute of International Studies and the University of Geneva.

Her research examined the law-making role played by international organizations, such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), and their influence on the law and practice of states and industry: “I was fascinated by the way technical international instruments adopted by IMO had an incredible impact due to the global nature of shipping and the need for uniform standards required to enable shipping to be safe, secure and protect the marine environment.”

President Doumbia-Henry speaking at the WMU Empowering Women in the Maritime Community Conference - April 2019 © Leo ErdfeltIn 2015, Doumbia-Henry became the president of WMU, an institution that educates future leaders in the maritime and ocean sectors and conducts research in crucial fields. Operating within the framework of the university and furthering sustainable ocean management is the recently inaugurated WMU-Sasakawa Global Ocean Institute. Formally introduced in May 2018, the Institute “acts as an international focal point where policy makers, the scientific community, regulators, industry actors, academics and representatives of civil society meet to discuss how best to manage and use ocean spaces and their resources for the sustainable development of present and future generations,” said Doumbia-Henry. 

Furthermore, the Institute is making unique contributions to human rights and ocean activities with a focus on the needs of developing countries, plus promoting gender equality and empowering women and all girls in ocean-related fields. “To address the challenges faced by the ocean today, we must mobilize all the qualified human resources around the world. During the 37 years of its existence, WMU has educated more than 1,100 female graduates who are working in various government agencies and institutions, some of them holding very senior positions, which is an important indicator of such progress,” she added. As such, WMU is partnering with Fisheries and Oceans Canada to deliver a project titled, “Empowering Women of the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.” Additional activities, all which incorporate evidence-driven and interdisciplinary research, features issues such as: marine debris, Sargassum, and marine spatial planning in the eastern Caribbean; a land-to-ocean PhD program for candidates from developing countries; and automation and robotics for ship survey purposes under the European Union’s H2020 program.  

From her prominent position and with years of maritime industry legal work, Doumbia-Henry is aware of the problems threatening the future of the world’s oceans. The biggest risks, she said, were those linked to unsustainable anthropogenic activities, such as “the impacts of human-induced climate change, ocean acidification, land-based sources of marine pollution, the loss of marine biodiversity in the deep ocean, unsustainable fisheries and illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing,” to name a few. These issues, among many others, will have human and economic costs that will be felt disproportionately more in the developing world. Global security is also threatened by the possibility of unilateral action by countries in relation to ocean and maritime regulations. “There’s the pervasive threat of the failure of multilateralism and respect for diversity, along with the resurgence of national interests taking precedence over community interests within the international legal order,” Doumbia-Henry said. The COVID-19 pandemic also remains at the forefront of challenges to a successful maritime future. Doumbia-Henry sees the virus as a chance to highlight the importance of developing and implementing science-based policy and regulations. At the same time, the pandemic has emphasized the “need of developing countries to have their own scientific capacity to plan and implement mitigation measures, including circular economics that aren’t dependent on global supply chains.”

President Doumbia-Henry with students and staff at WMU International Day 2019 © WMUAnother noticeable repercussion for all countries has been the plight of seafarers working on board merchant and cruise ships. “On June 29th, over 400,000 seafarers were still stranded, with 200,000 needing to leave ships and a similar number needing to replace them. They have been experiencing a growing humanitarian crisis since they haven’t been able to transit and transfer through ports and airports that would enable them to return home following the end of their contracts,” said Doumbia-Henry.The impending maritime threats are well recognized, though, and Doumbia-Henry shared much that has been done recently on the legal front to create awareness and incite action. 

Notable international processes that maintain the same impact include biodiversity plans beyond national jurisdiction at the Intergovernmental Conference, the implementation of ocean-related goals in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the UN Global Compact, the IMO Strategic Plan 2018-2023, and the “Our Ocean, Our Future: Call for Action” document adopted by the UN Ocean Conference in 2017. And crucially, Doumbia-Henry pointed out, there are changes beyond the maritime industry. In 2017 the UN proclaimed the decade of 2021-2030 a “Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development,” providing a unique opportunity to “create a new foundation, across the science-policy interface, to strengthen the management of our oceans and coasts for the benefit of humanity.” She added, “We’re also seeing the incorporation of ocean-related options into Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement, as well as greater convergence between ocean and climate change regulatory regimes.”

A member of the maritime community since birth, Doumbia-Henry is intimately familiar with ocean-based practices, marine laws and regulation, and sustainability actions. Her role at WMU is a crucial one, as the coming years may prove to be some of the most important for our planet’s future. Doumbia-Henry’s impressive legal career, undeniable knowledge, and passion for social and environmental justice will all become ever more significant in the fight to protect our oceans.

Email

Related News

Case Study: Unmanned Tech Narrows Data Gap on Yellow River ... World’s "Most Sediment-laden River"

With a total length of 5,464 km, the Yellow River is the second-longest river in China. As running through the Loess Plateau…

Melanie Nadeau (Photo: COVE)

COVE Names Melanie Nadeau CEO

Melanie Nadeau, P. Eng. has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the Center for Ocean Ventures and Entrepreneurship (COVE)…

Image Courtesy VLIZ

Quiet Seas Open Subsea Soundscape Exploration

The Flanders Marine Institute (VLIZ) has seized on the quiet brought about by the COVID-19 lockdown to map the underwater…

The ocean submersible DSV Limiting Factor recently dove to the Kebrit Deep and the Suakin Trough, the latter of which is the deepest point in the Red Sea to be reached by man. © Atlantic Productions

KAUST and Others Conduct Deepest Manned Red Sea Dive

In cooperation with the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), an expedition performed by the Caladan…

A marine technician hauls in the CTD (conductivity, temperature, and depth) rosette on a research cruise in the Sargasso Sea. © Maya Thompson

BIOS: North Atlantic Carbon Sink Shrinking Due to Warming

An analysis of North Atlantic Ocean water masses has made it clear that the effects of a warming planet extend beyond biology…

The world’s first seven-function all-electric work-class manipulator - designed by Saab Seaeye

Saab Seaeye Delivers Electric Manipulator Arm Breakthrough

What is reported to be the world’s first seven-function all-electric work-class manipulator has been developed by Saab Seaeye.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Rockland Scientific

Rockland Scientific (RSI) designs and manufacturers high-accuracy instrumentation for oceanographic research , focussing on sensors and methods for turbulence measurements. Ocean turbulence is a key area of interest because it influences climate, greenhouse gas deposition and pollutant dispersal.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news