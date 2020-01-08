Ocean Installer Appoints New CEO

Ocean Installer has announced the appointment of Odd Strømsnes as the company’s new CEO as company enters new growth phase and addresses offshore wind market.

The Norwegian subsea contractor said in a press note that the interim CEO Kevin Murphy will continue as Deputy CEO.

Strømsnes was most recently managing director at TIOS, a TechnipFMC and Island Offshore joint venture, and has more than 25 years of experience from the global subsea industry holding various senior executive and board roles. He was managing director for Technip Norge from 2010 to 2016.

"Odd will also be responsible for Ocean Installer’s new focus on the offshore wind market and will be tasked with establishing and growing this business line,” said Odd Arne Kleveland, chairman of the board of Ocean Installer.

“Odd is an accomplished leader with an impressive track record of safely delivering complex, high value projects and maintaining and building strong customer relationships in our industry. He shares our vision in continuing the development of Ocean Installer into an international Tier 1 subsea player," Kleveland added.

Strømsnes has a degree in offshore engineering from Heriot-Watt University. In addition to his roles in Technip and TIOS, has experience from the renewables industry with REC Solar as Vice President for Projects.

Strømsnes starts his new career in Ocean Installer on February 1, 2020 and will divide his time between the company’s headquarters in Stavanger, Norway and its soon-to-be-opened new office in Oslo.