 
New Wave Media

January 8, 2020

Ocean Installer Appoints New CEO

Kevin Murphy, Deputy CEO. Photo: Ocean Installer

Kevin Murphy, Deputy CEO. Photo: Ocean Installer

Ocean Installer has announced the appointment of Odd Strømsnes as the company’s new CEO as company enters new growth phase and addresses offshore wind market.

The Norwegian subsea contractor said in a press note that the interim CEO Kevin Murphy will continue as Deputy CEO.

Strømsnes was most recently managing director at TIOS, a TechnipFMC and Island Offshore joint venture, and has more than 25 years of experience from the global subsea industry holding various senior executive and board roles. He was managing director for Technip Norge from 2010 to 2016.

"Odd will also be responsible for Ocean Installer’s new focus on the offshore wind market and will be tasked with establishing and growing this business line,” said Odd Arne Kleveland, chairman of the board of Ocean Installer.

“Odd is an accomplished leader with an impressive track record of safely delivering complex, high value projects and maintaining and building strong customer relationships in our industry. He shares our vision in continuing the development of Ocean Installer into an international Tier 1 subsea player," Kleveland added.

Strømsnes has a degree in offshore engineering from Heriot-Watt University. In addition to his roles in Technip and TIOS, has experience from the renewables industry with REC Solar as Vice President for Projects.

Strømsnes starts his new career in Ocean Installer on February 1, 2020 and will divide his time between the company’s headquarters in Stavanger, Norway and its soon-to-be-opened new office in Oslo.

Heriot-Watt UniversityIsland OffshoreNorway
Email

Related News

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Confirms Executive Management Changes

Offsore services firm Subsea 7 on Thursday announced changes to its executive management team, including the appointment…

Equinor's Oseberg field center (Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland, Equinor)

Norway Plans North Sea Power Grid

Norwegian energy firm BKK announced plans to build an offshore power grid in the North Sea, in a more than $2 billion project…

A reefscape in the highly-protected Jardines de la Reina (Gardens of the Queen), Cuba provides habitat and feeding grounds for large numbers of fish, including top predators like sharks and groupers. (Photo by Amy Apprill, ©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution)

How Microbes Reflect the Health of Coral Reefs

A comparison of protected and impacted reefs in Cuba and Florida KeysMicroorganisms play important roles in the health and protection of coral reefs…

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment

#Oi2020 History

Reed Exhibitions, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, announced that it will launch…

David Ince, Event Director, Oi

Interview: David Ince, Event Director, Oi

From its founding in 1969, Oceanology International has evolved into what is arguably the biggest and best gathering for…

NotiloPlus’ Seasam AUV has been operating around the world. Photo from NotiloPlus.

Subsea Tech's 'March of Miniaturization'

A growing battalion of small, compact systems is marching in on the subsea world, in some ways making it a bigger space for more to enter.

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Odom Hydrographic

Designing and manufacturing precision digital echo sounders for nearly 30 years, Teledyne Odom Hydrographic is the world leader in shallow water single and multibeam echo sounders. Stop by booth G100 to sign up for a live demonstration.

Teledyne Benthos

Teledyne Benthos, an industry leader, designs and manufactures rugged, reliable oceanographic instrumentation and sensor solutions for marine environments.

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Able Seaman

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news