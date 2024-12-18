Wednesday, December 18, 2024
 
ACUA Ocean Launches Pioneer USV

The UK-based autonomous unmanned surface vessel (USV) developer ACUA Ocean has completed the test launch of the USV Pioneer from its base at Turnchapel Wharf in U.K.'s Plymouth, ahead of sea trials planned for March 2025.

ACUA Ocean’s Pioneer-class program began in 2022 through funding from the UK Department of Transport’s Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition with initial concepts and designs developed by naval architect John Kecsmar of Ad Hoc Marine Design, a global leader in small waterplane area twin hull (SWATH) vessel design.

The launch is a major milestone for the Pioneer-class since completing its design phase in February 2024 before starting construction at Aluminium Marine Consultants (AMC) on the Isle of Wight in March.

The launch marks just nine months from initial hull fabrication commencing to vessel in the water for trim, stability and incline testing. Key to the design of USV Pioneer is its SWATH design which provides for significantly enhanced stability in higher sea states.

USV Pioneer is said to be able to meet the increasing need to rapidly deploy the latest equipment and technology rather than multi-year procurement and build cycles of traditional vessels. While also bringing greater seakeeping stability and operational persistence not currently found in smaller monohull USVs capable of collecting data and deploying sensor and system payloads.

Following the successful launch, the USV Pioneer now enters a three-month period of sea trials and crucial regulatory checks ahead of demonstrations in March 2025.

As part of the sea trials, ACUA Ocean will be working alongside Lloyd’s Register for Maritime and Coastguard Agency Workboat Code approvals.

“This launch marks another major milestone in the journey for USV Pioneer and is testament to the team both at ACUA Ocean and the dozens of partners and subcontractors who have spent the last nine months delivering on this pioneering, world-first, vessel.

“Although there is still a long road ahead, this is a proud moment, and highlights a wider paradigm shift in British maritime innovation not seen for many years,” said Neil Tinmouth, ACUA OCEAN Co-Founder.

