December 24, 2020

Ocean Power Technologies Adds Three Directors to Its Board

Credit: OPT

Ocean energy technology developer Ocean Power Technologies's stockholders have appointed Clyde W. Hewlett, Diana G. Purcel, and Peter E. Slaiby to its Board of Directors.

Terence J. Cryan, Chairman of the Board of OPT, a company that builds buoys that harvest and store wave energy, said: "We are excited to welcome Clyde, Diana, and Pete as new independent directors to the OPT board. These new directors bring valuable expertise in offshore energy, safety, and finance and governance, and join OPT at an exciting time. 

"We have proven products and solutions ready for commercialization, a receptive marketplace, access to capital, and a dedicated and experienced team to continue innovations towards providing ocean energy solutions."

He added: "The Board carefully considered the qualifications and abilities of each new Director this past fall to ensure that we have the right balance of skills and experience to grow and govern the Company effectively. We are pleased that the stockholders agreed with our recommendations to elect them to the Board and look forward to their contributions."

Clyde Hewlett has more than 40 years of experience in offshore engineering design, manufacturing, and operations, having most recently served from 2015 to 2019 as Chief Operating Officer of Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII), a global provider of engineered services and products to the offshore energy industry as well as the defense, entertainment, and aerospace industries. Hewlett has also served on the Board of Directors of Seismic City, Inc. since April 2000. Mr. Hewlett will Chair the OPT Board of Directors' Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) Committee.

Diana Purcel has 20 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer, including 17 years with several small-cap publicly traded companies. Purcel currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Animal Humane Society (since 2017) and Now Boarding (since 2019), and she previously served on the Board of Directors for Multicultural Foodservice and Hospitality Alliance (from 2005 to 2008), including service as the Chair of its Audit Committee. Purcel will Chair the OPT Board's Audit Committee and serve on the Compensation Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Pete Slaiby has more than 39 years of offshore experience in the oil and gas industry, including several senior executive roles with Royal Dutch Shell. Slaiby serves on the Board of Directors for Glacier Oil and Gas (since 2019) and The Harris School in Houston, Texas (since 2017). During  Slaiby's tenure as Shell's Vice President for Alaska Operations, he served on the Board of Directors for the Alaska Oil & Gas Association (from 2009 to 2014) including as its Chairman (in 2014) and served on the Chancellors Advisory Board for University of Alaska – Anchorage (from 2010 to 2013). Mr. Slaiby is currently serving as the Managing Director for Quartz Upstream (since 2017) and is serving as Managing Partner for Floris Energy (since April 2020). Mr. Slaiby will serve on the OPT Board's Audit Committee and HSE Committee.

