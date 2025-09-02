Tuesday, September 2, 2025
 
New Wave Media

September 2, 2025

CSA Ocean Sciences Expands Remote Monitoring Capabilities

Source: CSA

Source: CSA

Global marine environmental consulting firm CSA Ocean Sciences Inc. (CSA) has announced a significant advancement in the firm’s capacity to support offshore environmental projects through real-time subsea video monitoring.

CSA’s approach is poised to transform the way seafloor imagery is analyzed, providing technology-driven, cost-effective, and near real-time methods that complement traditional field operations.

Subsea video is crucial to identifying benthic habitats and hazards in a range of offshore projects. Using vessel-based satellite communications and video routing, CSA subject matter experts (SMEs) can monitor subsea video 24/7 from shore-based locations. Live video is transmitted from the vessel to any one of CSA’s international offices, where cross-disciplinary SMEs can analyze imagery and communicate with the offshore team in real time.

This approach allows analysis of imagery while it is being collected, and offers an additional benefit of enabling CSA to provide the offshore survey team with immediate feedback on image quality, height off the seabed, and observed features that require additional inspection.

CSA’s experts have spent hundreds of hours working offshore analyzing imagery in real-time. Major advantages of remote monitoring are that personnel do not need to be offshore, and multiple SMEs can collaborate virtually.

“This tech-led approach turns live video footage into real-world, actionable findings,” said Dr. Alexis Weinnig, CSA’s Senior Scientist and deep water coral specialist. “It’s not just about advancing remote access to deeper and more challenging marine environments—it’s about enhancing timely scientific insight while, at the same time, reducing the logistical and environmental burdens associated with conventional offshore surveys.”

Related News

(Credit: Screensho/Video by Shell)

Deepest-Ever Subsea Compression Systems Come Online Offshore Norway (Video)

Two SLB OneSubsea subsea compressor stations recently came online at Shell’s Ormen Lange field, the second largest gas field in Norway…

(Credit: NKT)

NKT Installs Cables for TenneT’s BorWin5 Offshore Grid Connection

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has installed the HVDC power cable system for Tennet’s BorWin5 offshore…

Saildrone Surveyor (Credit: Saildrone)

ABS Certifies World’s Largest Classed Unmanned Surface Vehicle

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued classification to the Surveyor, a fully autonomous deepwater unmanned surface vehicle (USV)…

Source: Reach Subsea

Reach Subsea Completes Inspection for TotalEnergies Using USV/ Electric ROV

Reach Subsea has completed a subsea inspection campaign for TotalEnergies, carried out in the Skirne, Byggve, and Atla fields…

© RBR

RBR Announces RBRcoda Tu Sensor

RBR has unveiled the RBRcoda Tu, the latest real-time sensor redefining precision in underwater turbidity measurements. Features…

Source: Eco Wave Power

Wave Power System Installed at the Port of Los Angeles

Eco Wave Power Global has completed installation of its U.S. pilot project at the Port of Los Angeles.The company is now…

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news