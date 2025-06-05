OceanAlpha Hosts First Marine USV Demonstration in the Middle East​

OceanAlpha, a leader in unmanned marine technology, recently concluded its L25 Unmanned Surface Vessel (USV) demonstration at Port Rashid, Dubai, from May 26 to 29. The event, supported by partners SINO and Sitech Gulf, showcased tailored solutions addressing critical needs in offshore energy, hydrographic surveying, and smart port development across the Middle East.

The event combined static displays of the vessel at the marina with dynamic demonstrations of autonomous navigation, sensor integration, and real-time data collection.

The L25 USV demonstrated its multi-sensor hub capability, integrating Teledyne Marine’s T20 Multibeam Sonar, EdgeTech Marine’s 4125 Side Scan Sonar, and Teledyne PDS software. With Trimble Centrepoint RTX signal correction, the system achieved 4 cm positioning accuracy, making it an ideal solution for complex offshore oil & gas and marine survey challenges. During dynamic trial, the vessel simultaneously executed seabed mapping, sediment analysis, underwater structure detection.

Real-time data from these operations streamed to the indoor Remote Operation Centre (ROC), where attendees viewed synchronized displays of navigation paths, sonar scans, and seabed maps—demonstrating how the USV’s end-to-end workflow can enhance efficiency in energy and maritime sectors.