 
New Wave Media

July 21, 2026

Oceaneering Wins Five-Year Contract in Qatar

© Oceaneering International

© Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc. announced that its Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) segment has been awarded a five-year inspection and asset integrity services contract by a Qatar-based oil company. The contract includes two optional one-year extensions. 

Oceaneering has operated in Qatar for more than 20 years supporting the country's energy infrastructure. Under this contract, Oceaneering will deliver non-destructive testing, inspection services, and value engineering utilizing its established local workforce and leveraging Inform, its digital inspection software. The scope may also include the deployment of Vision, Oceaneering's data visualization platform.

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