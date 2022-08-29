 
August 29, 2022

Oceaneering to Use HUVR's Inspection Data Management Software for Integrity Management Offerings

An illustration of the overview of services touched by Oceaneering’s Integrity Management and Digital Solutions (IMDS) group - Credit: Oceaneering

Subsea services and technology firm Oceaneering will use the Inspection Data Management Software (IDMS) platform provided by Austin-based software firm HUVRdata (HUVR) to enhance its current Integrity Management offerings.  

"The arrangement leverages our industry-leading subject-matter expertise and accelerates HUVR’s technology roadmap to create new and enhanced software products that are of value to Oceaneering’s customers," Oceaneering said.

"The collaboration between Oceaneering and HUVR is a key component of our strategy to enable cross-segment digital transformation in both offshore, from topside to subsea, and onshore environments. With the launch of a new digital asset management system, Oceaneering expects to leverage its network of partners and deliver digital solutions to the integrity management market," the company said.

According to Oceaneering, HUVR’s cloud-based IDMS platform is mobile-connected, flexible, scalable, and vendor-agnostic. Its capabilities support automated inspection data collection and analysis from a variety of sources in the field, enabling data-driven risk mitigation and reduction of the total cost of asset ownership.

Roderick A. Larson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceaneering, stated, “We are excited to integrate the HUVR platform with Oceaneering’s integrity-management expertise and worldwide presence into a transformative, end-to-end digital offering, to accelerate and better inform our clients’ integrity-management decisions.”  
"We are honored to be chosen as a partner and to help Oceaneering grow value and service delivery across all of their segments," said Bob Baughman, CEO HUVRdata. "Working together will drive advancements beneficial to our entire industry."
Also on Monday, Oceaneering said that its 

