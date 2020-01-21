Coda Octopus Debuts Echoscope AIR
Coda Octopus has introduced its newest camera, the Echoscope AIR.
The Echoscope AIR initially focuses on the above water, short range construction market applications where imaging and placing objects above the waterline can be as critical as underwater, adding to placement accuracy and efficiency for operators and project construction teams. It gives users an extra level of scene awareness to ensure inspection and monitoring tasks are completed safely and efficiently with the same real-time 3D data and multi-aspect imaging as enjoyed uniquely by Echoscope users, Coda Octopus said. Providing the same real-time volumetric 3D data as the Echoscope allows use of real-time and post-processing software applications (Underwater Survey Explorer and CMS).
The initial focus for Echoscope AIR is to provide new benefits for a number of key marine construction applications including:
- Breakwater Construction: The Echoscope AIR can visualize the movement and track blocks above waterline for the first time. The Echoscope AIR fully integrated within the CodaOctopus Construction Monitoring Software (CMS) and is directly interchangeable for the Echoscope. The transition for placement of blocks from below the waterline to above the waterline is seamless and intuitive for even the most inexperienced crane operator.
- Port, Harbor, and Bridge Inspection: The Echoscope AIR is also supported in our Underwater Survey Explorer (USE) software allowing short range above water inspection tasks to be executed with the same ease as currently performed with Echoscope underwater. Deliverables from the Echoscope and the AIR can be combined in our top end software Underwater Survey Explorer (commonly referred to as USE) for consolidated data output to clients.