Coda Octopus Debuts Echoscope AIR

Coda Octopus has introduced its newest camera, the Echoscope AIR.

The Echoscope AIR initially focuses on the above water, short range construction market applications where imaging and placing objects above the waterline can be as critical as underwater, adding to placement accuracy and efficiency for operators and project construction teams. It gives users an extra level of scene awareness to ensure inspection and monitoring tasks are completed safely and efficiently with the same real-time 3D data and multi-aspect imaging as enjoyed uniquely by Echoscope users, Coda Octopus said. Providing the same real-time volumetric 3D data as the Echoscope allows use of real-time and post-processing software applications (Underwater Survey Explorer and CMS).

The initial focus for Echoscope AIR is to provide new benefits for a number of key marine construction applications including: