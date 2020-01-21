 
New Wave Media

January 21, 2020

Coda Octopus Debuts Echoscope AIR

Photo: Coda Octopus

Photo: Coda Octopus

Coda Octopus has introduced its newest camera, the Echoscope AIR.

The Echoscope AIR initially focuses on the above water, short range construction market applications where imaging and placing objects above the waterline can be as critical as underwater, adding to placement accuracy and efficiency for operators and project construction teams. It gives users an extra level of scene awareness to ensure inspection and monitoring tasks are completed safely and efficiently with the same real-time 3D data and multi-aspect imaging as enjoyed uniquely by Echoscope users, Coda Octopus said. Providing the same real-time volumetric 3D data as the Echoscope allows use of real-time and post-processing software applications (Underwater Survey Explorer and CMS).

The initial focus for Echoscope AIR is to provide new benefits for a number of key marine construction applications including:

  • Breakwater Construction: The Echoscope AIR can visualize the movement and track blocks above waterline for the first time. The Echoscope AIR  fully integrated within the CodaOctopus Construction Monitoring Software (CMS) and is directly interchangeable for the Echoscope. The transition for placement of blocks from below the waterline to above the waterline is seamless and intuitive for even the most inexperienced crane operator.
  • Port, Harbor, and Bridge Inspection: The Echoscope AIR is also supported in our Underwater Survey Explorer (USE) software allowing short range above water inspection tasks to be executed with the same ease as currently performed with Echoscope underwater. Deliverables from the Echoscope and the AIR can be combined in our top end software Underwater Survey Explorer (commonly referred to as USE) for consolidated data output to clients.
imaging
Email

Related News

Photo Credit: Oceanology International

#Oi2020 History

The year was 1969, and Oceanology International launched in Brighton at an opportune time; the ocean industry was gaining…

(Photo: Subsea 7)

Subsea 7 Confirms Executive Management Changes

Offsore services firm Subsea 7 on Thursday announced changes to its executive management team, including the appointment…

Equinor’s Hywind Tampen project will use floating wind turbines to provide power to the Snorre and Gullfaks oil and gas production facilities. (Image: Equinor)

Offshore Energy Outlook for 2020

The “new normal” is a phrase tossed around often in offshore energy circles today as those servicing and operating in the…

Seafloor map showing pockmark and micro-depressions in the seafloor off Big Sur. Image: © 2019 MBARI

Researchers Find Mysterious Seafloor Holes

During a recent survey of the deep seafloor off Big Sur, MBARI researchers discovered thousands of mysterious holes or pits in the seafloor.

His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment

#Oi2020 History

Reed Exhibitions, under the patronage of the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, announced that it will launch…

AOT is working to develop a new port, specifically configured to serve Atlantic Ocean wind projects, on 30 acres along the Arthur Kill tidal strait between Staten Island and New Jersey. Boone Davis, President & CEO, Atlantic Offshore Terminals

Offshore Wind: Decisions Needed Sooner, not Later

On September 26, the State University of New York Maritime College hosted a conference on the emerging east coast offshore wind industry.

Featured Companies

Teledyne RD Instruments

With over 20,000 Doppler products delivered worldwide, Teledyne RD Instruments is the industry’s undisputed leading manufacturer of Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers (ADCPs) for current profiling and wave measurement applications and Doppler Velocity Logs (DVLs) for precision underwater navigation applications.

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions

Teledyne Marine Interconnect Solutions designs and manufactures high reliability electrical, fiber optic, and hybrid electro-optic connector solutions for the harshest environments and at any ocean depth. Our products employed in subsea instrumentation, sensors and control systems…

Teledyne TSS

Design and manufacture of marine instrumentation for navigation, motion sensing, inertial positioning and subsea pipe and cable detection.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Teledyne CDL

Teledyne CDL is a global engineering company that designs and manufactures a variety of sensors including gyrocompasses, attitude and heading reference systems, and inertial navigation systems.

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2019 - MTR White Papers: Subsea Vehicles

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news