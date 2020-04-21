 
New Wave Media

April 21, 2020

LOC Offering 3D Digital Inspections

© NickEyes/ Adobe Stock

© NickEyes/ Adobe Stock

LOC announced, as part of its digital services, the launch of a new technology offering enabling remote advanced surveying by use of aerial drones and remotely operated underwater vehicles (ROV), which will be applied to a range of assets both onshore and offshore.

Survey data results are collated and reproduced in 3D imagery, by using high resolution visual, thermal, LIDAR and SONAR imaging, to create a virtual walkthrough of vessels and both offshore and onshore structures. The imaging will reveal areas that previously, in-person inspections were not able to reveal, which will allow companies or individuals to make better informed decisions when it comes to risk assessment, asset management and purchase or investment decisions on an asset, LOC said.

In addition, via this platform, survey data collected from vessels, ports, onshore and offshore turbines as well as other assets across the offshore energy sector, can be analyzed by LOC in-house marine and engineering consultants to produce a detailed inspection report. The 3D model will allow people to annotate areas of concern, generate reports suitable for the asset owner or insurer, compare the condition of the asset to a previous point in time and integrate data from inspection surveys into existing client asset management software.

David Braendler, LOC Digital Director, said, “Our ability to rapidly generate highly accurate 3D asset models, using the latest imaging technologies available, will enable the industry to make much more informed decisions on onshore or offshore assets than ever before. This will significantly de-risk decision making for the maritime, renewables and construction sectors.”

Jonathan Britain, LOC Digital Director, said, “Whilst the use of diver or ROV inspections has become more prominent in recent years, these provide only a partial picture of what is going on with a structure. Whereas our new virtual walkthrough offering will provide an all-encompassing assessment of an asset, which will enable owners, operators and insurers to make highly informed investment decisions, thus mitigating one of the largest risk factors they face. This is the next phase in the digitalization of the inspection industry, and we look forward to rolling the platform out as quickly as possible.”

asset managementimagingimaging technologies
Email

Related News

(Image: BMT)

BMT Unveils Hull-form for Autonomous Operations

Engineering firm BMT has unveiled a new hull-form specifically designed for long range autonomous operations. The Pentamaran…

Illustration; Image by EC-OG

EC-OG Raises Funds for Subsea Battery System

Subsea clean energy company EC-OG has said it has received £1.6 million from an investment consortium led by Par Equity.

(Photo: SMD)

SMD Delivers ROV to Asso.subsea

Greece-based Asso.subsea took delivery of an SMD Quasar 150-horsepower, 1,000-meter-rated work class remotely operated vehicle…

Hywind Tampen Illustration - Image Credit: Equinor

Equinor's $466M Floating Wind Farm Plan Approved

Norway approved on Wednesday Equinor's 4.8 billion Norwegian crowns ($466 million) plan to build floating offshore wind turbines…

Electric Motor Selection for Underwater Vehicles: Considerations of Partial Load Efficiency

It is easy to appreciate why permanent magnet synchronous motors (PMSMs) are popular for use in underwater vehicles (UVs).

© arrow/AdobeStock

Ransomware: The IT Danger on the Horizon

Two decades into the 21st century, we’re seeing a growing and pernicious threat to global information security: ransomware.

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

CODie maritime software

We are a German based international company, founded 1990 in the city of Potsdam, near Berlin. We server our customer globally with best maritime software. Our products are scale-able and are therefore suiting for all type of businesses like: shipping companies…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Apr 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news