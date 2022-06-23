 
New Wave Media

June 23, 2022

MMA Offshore to Buy Rigs-to-Reefs Specialist Subcon for $8.4M

Credit: MMA Offshore

Credit: MMA Offshore

Australian offshore support vessel owner MMA Offshore has agreed to buy Perth-based Subcon, a company that provides innovative stabilization, coastal erosion, and engineered reef solutions to the oil and gas, offshore wind, coastal infrastructure, and tourism sectors.

The total consideration for the transaction is $8.4 million comprising $4.2m cash and $4.2m in MMA ordinary shares.

"The acquisition is aligned with MMA’s purpose and strategy bringing a range of new environmental marine solutions within MMA’s capability," MMA Offshore said.

"Subcon has averaged revenue of approximately $12 million over the past four years at an average EBITDA margin of 14%. Subcon delivered its highest ever EBITDA of approximately $4 million in FY2020, prior to the impacts of COVID-19," MMA Offshore said.

MMA Offshore said the acquisition supported the company's growth objectives, added enhanced capability to service its existing markets of oil and gas and offshore wind through the combination of MMA and Subcon’s service offering.

The deal, according to MMA Offshore, allows the company access to new markets with significant potential for growth through a range of
innovative solutions including oil and gas decommissioning through Subcon’s rigs to reef offering, attenuating reef systems to combat coastal erosion, scour protection technology and recreational reef developments;

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of customary conditions precedent and is expected to occur in July 2022.


Related News

(File photo: James Fisher)

James Fisher Names Vernet CEO

U.K.-based marine services company James Fisher and Sons plc announced it has appointed Jean Vernet as chief executive officer.He…

UTC Award jury chair Bjørn Søgård presents this year’s award to Ronan Michel, DC/FO product line manager, and Karl Atle Stenevik – Equinor Specialist, Subsea Umbilicals and Cables. Image courtesy UTC

Alcatel Submarine Network’s DC/FO Tech together with Equinor ASA wins the 2022 UTC Award

An innovative new subsea controls architecture designed to simplify how new fields and carbon capture and storage (CCS) sites…

Uncrewed Vessel Tech: Argeo Argus Launched for Offshore Energy Sector

Argeo launched its first uncrewed, remotely supervised survey and inspection vehicle dubbed Argeo Argus. The Argus USV (Uncrewed…

Tore Halvorsen, CTO at Loke Marine Minerals. Image courtesy LOKEmm.com

Marine Minerals – A New Opportunity for Subsea Oil and Gas Technology

2023 could be a significant year for subsea mining, both in Norway and internationally. Norway’s environmental impact assessment…

Image credit SEA-KIT International

SEA-KIT to Debut H-class USV

SEA-KIT International revealed a new USV design that focuses on hydrography and environmental data collection.The SEA-KIT H-class USV…

Pseudo dry gas system in testing ©Worley (File Photo)

UWA Engineers Supporting Worley's Enhanced Subsea Gas Tieback Project

To develop stranded gas reserves in remote regions, chemical engineers from The University of Western Australia are cooperating…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

min's trading

Friends, best! assist you all to buy products from factories in china soon or to set up enterprises here, so visit often. I am an independant sourcer of materials and connections in China. I can find most things so if you have any requirements , just let me know.
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Wireless optical modems open up new possibilities for underwater communication

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Steward

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Radio Electronics Technician Advancement Program

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine Interdiction Agent U.S. Customs and Border Protection

● U.S. Customs and Border Protection ● United States

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news