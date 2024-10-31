NOR Offshore Rental invest in Teledyne Valeport Kit

Teledyne Valeport announced a substantial investment from NOR Offshore Rental (NOR), as NOR makes a significant new order for Valeport technology for its subsidiary, in Aberdeen, NOR LTD.

As part of a global growth strategy, NOR has expanded its equipment pool with a selection of Valeport precision instruments, including the Bathy 2, Midas SVX2, miniSVS, miniIPS2, and Model 106. These investments are designed to enhance NOR’s ability to meet the growing demand for its services and equipment both in the UK and worldwide.

This strategic investment will equip NOR LTD with the same capabilities available from NOR's headquarters in Norway, allowing the company to mobilize equipment and services with greater speed and efficiency from both sides of the North Sea.





"The addition of Teledyne Valeport's technology to our rental pool enables us to offer advanced solutions to our clients," said Jostein Jansen, CCO, NOR. "This investment is a significant step forward in our efforts to align our UK subsidiary with the same comprehensive quality offer we deliver from our headquarters. With expanded capabilities in Aberdeen, we are confident we can serve our clients with greater speed, efficiency, and reliability."As part of this expansion, NOR LTD will be relocating to a larger facility in Aberdeen—triple the size of their current premises— to further support their growth in the region.

This investment forms a core part of NOR’s larger strategy to meet the increasing global demand for its services. Alongside expanding its presence in the UK, NOR is also investing in Valeport equipment for deployment in key regions worldwide, further reinforcing their role as a leading provider of advanced offshore rental solutions.